Rafael Nadal's sister Maribel celebrates his 38th birthday by reminiscing on a childhood memory of them together

Rafael Nadal was recently showered with wishes by his fans and loved ones alike, as he celebrated his birthday. His sister Maribel, too, acknowledged the special day.

Rafael Nadal turned 38 on June 3, 2024. Over the years, the 14-time French Open champion has typically rung in his birthday at Stade Roland Garros, courtesy of the coinciding tournament schedule. However, following his early exit against Alexander Zverev in the opening round this year, he missed out on the celebrations in Paris.

Going by his tennis academy’s official social media page, the Spaniard was in the company of his students in Mallorca instead.

"Happy birthday, @rafaelnadal! All the players, coaches and team of the @rafanadalacademy by Movistar wish you an amazing day! Thank you for so many years being a role model for all of us! VAMOS‼️" his academy’s Instagram post read.

His sister, Maribel, who works in marketing and sales at the academy, was delighted by the pictures and reacted in the comments with heart-eyes emojis. She also reminisced on her childhood days with the tennis legend by acknowledging a fan-made birthday post.

The Spaniard's sister Maribel on Instagram

Maribel has been a supportive presence in Rafael Nadal’s life throughout his career. The 35-year-old frequently accompanies the Spaniard to his tournaments alongside their parents, his baby son, and his wife, Maria.

Rafael Nadal's sister Maribel was in tears during his emotional Madrid Open 2024 exit

The Spaniard pictured at the 2024 Madrid Open (Image Source: Getty)

Rafael Nadal has been selective in his tournament participation this year. amid injury concerns. He has competed at five events so far – the Brisbane International, the Barcelona Open, the Masters 1000s in Madrid and Rome, and most recently, the French Open.

While the Spaniard has hinted at the 2024 season being his career’s last, he has yet to share the details of his potential retirement. He, however, confirmed that he won’t be participating at the Madrid Open following his exit this year.

Thus, after his loss to Jiri Lehecka, the five-time champion was honored by the tournament in front of thousands of home fans. The legend’s sister, Maribel, and his wife, Maria Francisca Perello, were reduced to tears by the farewell ceremony and his emotional exit.

About their reaction, he said:

"That people in my family cry... it's normal. Even if I had behaved horribly, I suppose they would cry too, because they have a different affection for me than the people around me," he said in his post-match press conference (via Punto de Break).

The 22-time Grand Slam champion also emphasized the support he has received from his family throughout his career.

"I have been fortunate to have very suitable people by my side in all facets, so that in difficult moments I have always received the support of the people around me. If you add to that the love of the people, it always helps to want to try a little more. I have always done it," he said.

