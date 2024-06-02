Rafael Nadal’s sister Maribel celebrates Real Madrid winning historic 15th UEFA Champions League title

Rafael Nadal's sister Maribel recently celebrated Spanish giants Real Madrid winning an unprecedented 15th UEFA Champions League title. The Spaniard and his sister are both ardent fans of the Madrid-based team and have often been spotted in the stands, supporting them.

Real Madrid defeated Dortmund 2-0 to lift their 15th title in the top-tier European competition. The German team generated early chances but could not find the back of the net, and the scores were level going into the half-time.

The European royalty managed to find a breakthrough in the 74th minute as Dani Carvajal hit a header past the Dortmund goalkeeper. Vinicus Jr. doubled their lead in the 83rd minute to seal the victory for Los Blancos.

The Spaniard's sister Maribel celebrated the victory by sharing Real Madrid's post on her Instagram story.

"Vamoosss," Maribel wrote.

Nadal and his sister Maribel were previously spotted at El Classico, the highly anticipated match against arch-rivals Barcelona on April 21. The Madrista in the Spaniard was on full display as he jumped in joy while celebrating Jude Bellingham's last-minute winner.

He also showcased his love for Real Madrid as he asked the scoreline for Madrid vs Bayern Munich's semifinal encounter and clapped towards his box to celebrate a draw.

Rafael Nadal on the possibility of being president of Real Madrid: "I wouldn't be happier being president if I was worse"

The Spaniard at the Real Madrid CF v Real Sociedad

Being the president of Real Madrid may not be in Rafael Nadal's life plan but he is not ruling it out as of now. In February 2024, in an interview with El Partizado de Cope, the Spaniard mulled over the possibility of being the president of Spanish Giants Real Madrid.

"I'm not a rival for anything. He's so little afraid of me that being president of Madrid is not in my life plan. I would never face someone who is very good for Madrid," he said.

The 22-time Grand Slam champion praised the work of current President Florentino Perez and his team. Nadal said that he had no intentions of competing with Perez.

"Florentino's work is impressive and having the team he has, with the financial management he has done, could not have been done better and as a Real Madrid fan, I would not compete with him. Madrid gives me happiness, and I wouldn't be happier being president if I was worse," he said.

Rafael Nadal bowed out of the 2024 French Open in the first round with a loss to Alexander Zverev.

