Rafael Nadal's sister Maribel cheers him on as Spaniard announces return at 2024 Brisbane International

Rafael Nadal's sister Maribel expressed her happiness as the 22-time Major winner recently announced his return date next year.

Nadal played only four matches this year and lost three of those before being sidelined by a hip injury. The Spaniard's last competitive outing ended on a disappointing note as he exited the 2023 Australian Open in the second round to the unseeded Mackenzie McDonald.

The 37-year-old subsequently underwent arthroscopic surgery to rectify the hip issue and worked hard in the following months to regain his physical strength. Nadal has seemingly completed his rehabilitation, announcing on Friday, December 1, that he will play at the 2024 Brisbane International which will begin on December 31.

"Hello everyone. After a year away from competition, it's time to come back. It will be in Brisbane the first week of January. I'll see you there," the 22-time Major winner said in a video on Instagram.

Many of Rafael Nadal's followers subsequently wished him luck for his comeback next year. The Spaniard's sister Maribel was also one of them as she wrote on Instagram:

"Vamossss!"

A screen capture of the replies to the 22-time Major winner's latest Instagram reel

Maribel Nadal has been a regular face in El Matador's support circle since the latter turned pro in 2001. She is seen cheering Nadal on whenever he documents his training on the micro-blogging site X (formerly Twitter).

She also regularly commented on the videos that depicted the Spaniard's recovery process.

A screen capture of Maribel's comment on her brother's post

A look into the life and career of Rafael Nadal's sister Maribel

Rafael Nadal's mother Ana Maria, sister Maribel and wife Xisca pictured at Caja Magica, Madrid

Maribel Nadal is Rafael Nadal's younger sister. She completed her education in sports management and currently heads marketing and sales at her brother's tennis academy in Mallorca.

Maribel came into public view last year during the 22-time Major winner's fourth-round encounter against home favorite Frances Tiafoe at the US Open. Sat with the Spaniard's team, she was captured on camera reminding him to take caffeine in the fourth set of the match (which he eventually lost in four sets).

