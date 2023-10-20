Rafael Nadal's sister Maribel Nadal recently congratulated the Rafa Academy on their 7th anniversary. She shared a poster by the academy featuring some of their top alumni.

The 22-time Grand Slam champion teamed with his uncle and former coach Toni Nadal to open the academy in 2016. The state-of the-art training facility, situated in the Spaniard's hometown of Mallorca, has nurtured young and upcoming athletic talents ever since.

Maribel, who is one of the top executives at the academy, took to Instagram to re-post a special poster by the academy's official channel to wish them on the anniversary.

"Happy Birthday @rafanadalacademy," she wrote.

Screengrab from Rafael Nadal's sister Maribel Nadal's Instagram

The poster featured former student and 2-time French Open finalist Casper Ruud in the center. The Norwegian can be seen smiling and holding up his 2022 US Open runner-up trophy.

Some of their star pupils include the 2022 US Open girls' singles title winner Alex Eala and the 2022 US Open boys' singles title winner Martin Landaluce. Rising Jordanian star Abedallah Shelbayh also trains with the Rafa Academy.

Rafael Nadal manages fans' expectations of his return from injury

Rafael Nadal at the 2023 Australian Open

Rafael Nadal spoke about his much anticipated return to the men's tour. While the Spaniard was keen to get back to the game following his surgery, he was unsure of the details regarding the timeline.

Nadal was last seen at the 2023 Australian Open where he lost to McKenzie McDonald in the second round. He announced in May that he would be missing the rest of the season owing to a hip injury and that 2024 might be his last year on tour.

Fans had been speculating that the former World No. 1 would probably target the Australian Open to return to action. However, Nadal does not want to rush and take his time to get back into form.

"I am training more now than a month ago but I am going day by day. Let's see if I have the possibility of increasing the intensity to return little by little," he said. (via Marca)

He believed he needed time to be at his best and did not dismiss the idea of competing at next year's Australian Open entirely.

"My first idea would be to return to Australia but I can't tell you. I am being able to train a little more, which for me is progress. I am with less pain but I still have discomfort. If I had less pain I could give you a date," he added.

