Rafael Nadal's sister Maribel shares 4-word message after attending Spaniard's emotional French Open tribute

Seven months after his retirement, Rafael Nadal recently received a grand farewell at the French Open. Reacting to the ceremony, the Spaniard's sister, Maribel, penned a four-word message describing the significance of the event.

Nadal first competed at Roland Garros in 2005 when he was just 18 years old. Over the course of the next two decades, the tennis star would go on to dominate this court, winning a record 14 titles at the event, with a win-loss record of 112-4.

At the 2025 French Open, Rafael Nadal was honoured with a grand farewell ceremony that included the unveiling of a plaque on Court Philippe-Chatrier that displays the Spaniard's footprint etched into the ground. Nadal's sister, Maribel, was present at the ceremony and penned a short note regarding the tribute, writing,

“End of an era.”

Nadal and his sister share a close bond and are often seen together at various events. Maribel is also the Deputy General Manager for the Rafa Nadal Academy in Mallorca.

Rafael Nadal recalls his first time visiting Roland Garros in emotional farewell speech

For Rafael Nadal, the French Open has undoubtedly been the highlight of his career. Of his 22 Grand Slam titles, 14 came at Roland Garros, and his extraordinary feat at the event looks unlikely to be replicated.

During his farewell ceremony on Sunday, Nadal called Roland Garros the most important court in his career, while recalling the first time he visited the venue.

“I have lived many emotions on this court. This is, without doubt, the most important tennis court in my career. It has been an incredible story that began in 2004 when I came to Roland Garros for the very first time. I could barely walk due to my foot injury but that year I climbed to the top of the court on crutches and looked from up there. I dreamed of coming back the following year to compete.

He went on to add that he experienced ‘everything’ in the two decades he competed at Roland Garros, saying,

“In 2005, I was finally able to play here for the first time. I was 18 and my major experience was the match I played against my childhood friend and rival Richard Gasquet. From that day on, I fully understand what Roland Garros meant. I experienced everything over these past 20 years.”

Rafael Nadal's last outing at the French Open came in 2024, where he lost out to Alexander Zverev in his opening round match.

