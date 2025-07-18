Rafael Nadal's sister Mirabel gushes over Spaniard and Roger Federer sharing frame as they reunite at Rafa's eponymous academy

Rafael Nadal's sister Mirabel Nadal gushed over her brother sharing a frame with his fellow luminary, Roger Federer, at the Spaniard's eponymous tennis academy. Nadal retired from tennis in 2024 and received a grand farewell at the 2025 Roland Garros for his dominance on the clay court.

Federer and Nadal have not only been rivals but great friends on the ATP tour. They faced each other 40 times, with the latter leading 24-16 overall. However, on grass and hard courts, the Swiss was ahead of his counterpart, but ranks third behind him in the men's all-time list. Federer retired in 2022, and Nadal hung up his racket in 2024 at the Davis Cup Finals, but the legends continue to impact the sporting world and even show admiration for each other.

Recently, it was a morning that provoked nostalgia for iconic sporting memories as Federer touched down in Mallorca to pay a surprise visit to his long-time friend at the Rafa Nadal Academy. The 22-time Grand Slam titlist posted pictures with Federer on his Instagram story and captioned:

"Really enjoyed our morning together at the @rafanadalacademy!"

Nadal's sister Mirabel couldn't hold her emotions, showing her love with heart-eyed emojis.

Nadal's sister gushes over the Spaniard and Federer's reunion; Instagram - @rafaelnadal

Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer reunited at the 2025 French Open alongside fellow legends, Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray, where the Spaniard received his tribute. The 'King of Clay', who played a whopping 115 matches at the Court Philippe Chatrier and won 14 major titles on clay, was also surprised with a silver plaque, featuring Nadal's footprint.

Roger Federer made his feelings known about Nadal's farewell ceremony in the 2025 Paris

Nadal at the 2025 French Open - Day One - (Source: Getty)

Federer and Nadal, despite being fiercest rivals, have forged one of the greatest bonds the tennis world could witness. Following his attendance at his friend's farewell at the French Open, the Swiss revealed how pleased he was to watch the Spaniard get a farewell he deserved. He was also excited to meet the latter's family and see their emotions overflowing from up close.

"For me it was the most exciting thing, that plaque will be there forever, all the players who step on the court will see it, they will surely be inspired and motivated thanks to him. Sincerely, he had the farewell and the tribute he deserved. I am happy for him, grateful for allowing me to live it from there with them. It had been many months since I had seen them. It is always a pleasure to meet all Rafa's family and friends, I am lucky to know them and I was delighted to see them all smiling."

Federer was in attendance at the 2025 Wimbledon, sharing a frame with Bjorn Borg and cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar as they watched the semifinals.

