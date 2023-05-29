Mark Petchey, former coach of Andy Murray, defended Rafael Nadal amid claims that the ongoing 2023 French Open is more entertaining in his absence.

Nadal announced last week that he would be unable to defend his Roland-Garros title due to the injury he sustained at the 2023 Australian Open. The Spaniard also stated that he intends to return to competitive tennis, but 2024 will most likely be his final year on tour.

Meanwhile, Nadal's withdrawal from the French Open marked the end of one of the greatest runs in modern sporting history. This is the first time the 36-year-old is not competing in the Grand Slam in Paris since winning it as a teenager in 2005.

Following this, there were calls for the 2023 clay court Major to be more entertaining in Rafael Nadal's absence and Mark Petchey took it upon himself to defend the Spaniard.

Petchey stated that watching the Mallorcan dominate on clay is always exciting, and his legacy at Roland Garros has elevated the tournament to new heights. Petchey believes the 22-time Grand Slam champion's supremacy at the event will withstand the test of time.

"Nothing ever dull about watching someone be the best at what they do of all time, which is exactly what Rafa is on clay, Petchey wrote. "He has taken the tournament to new heights through his legacy at Roland Garros. His supremacy at one event will defeat time."

When can we expect to see Rafael Nadal back in action?

Rafael Nadal stated in a press conference that despite his victories, the past years have been challenging. He also acknowledged the need to step away from the game for a short period due, citing that he is not fully prepared to compete at the highest level.

Nadal also revealed his plan to focus on regenerating his body and did not specify a date for his return.

"They have been difficult years although the victories mask it," he said. "I make a point and part. At this point, without being prepared to be able to compete at the level I need. I have to put a point and aside to my sports career. I am going to try to regenerate my body. I'm not going to set a return date."

However, the Spaniard shortly mentioned the Davis Cup as a potential objective at the end of the year. Nadal also plans to embrace 2024 with confidence as he believes that it may be his final year in professional tennis.

"When I'm ready, I'll try to be there," Nadal said. "The Davis Cup, at the end of the year, can be an objective. And try to face next year with guarantees in what I think will be my last year."

