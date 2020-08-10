Rafael Nadal's uncle Toni: Difficult to accept & imagine the absence of the public in the stands

Rafael Nadal's announcement that he was withdrawing from this year's US Open was received without much surprise. The Spaniard had expressed his reservations about the travel and safety concerns earlier in the year, and his decision to pull out was anticipated by many.

After many thoughts I have decided not to play this year’s US Open. The situation is very complicated worldwide, the COVID-19 cases are increasing, it looks like we still don’t have control of it. — Rafa Nadal (@RafaelNadal) August 4, 2020

The Spaniard had also earlier spoken about the role played by fans in tennis, and how without them many of the matches would lose their magic. It is clear that if tennis is to resume amid COVID-19 it will have to happen without spectators, and recently in a column for El Pais Toni Nadal reiterated his nephew's concerns.

Have heard Rafael Nadal thank the spectators for helping him lift a trophy: Uncle Toni

Rafael Nadal signing autographs at the 2020 ATP Cup

Toni Nadal spoke about spectators in the stands for tennis matches, and described how they can play a role in any result - not just for Rafael Nadal, but for many other players too.

"I find it difficult to accept and imagine the absence of the public in the stands," said Toni. "There are many occasions when I have heard my nephew, like other tennis players, address the spectators personally to thank their support and the important role they played in lifting a trophy."

In an interaction with France tv sport back in June, Rafael Nadal had talked about how tennis is not a sport that can be played behind closed doors very easily, even though European football has restarted that way.

"There is nothing that replaces the presence of the public and the energy that it generates," Rafael Nadal had asserted.

🎾 Pour la première fois, @RafaelNadal multiple vainqueur de Roland Garros s'exprime sur la pandémie et ses conséquences sur le calendrier du tennis international. #Stade2 pic.twitter.com/doV6h3zXDB — France tv sport (@francetvsport) May 31, 2020

Toni Nadal did not mince his words on the subject either, claiming that the presence of maximum capacity crowds in tennis stadiums is what creates the essence of the sport and gives it true meaning.

"I can assure you that these are not stop words or frozen sentences. The cries and fervor of the public after a great exchange, the emotion that the fans show during a victory and the disappointment of a defeat, it is also what gives meaning to this sport and nourishes the adrenaline of the tennis player," Toni added.

While Rafael Nadal will not be present at Flushing Meadows to defend his US Open crown, he seems set to equal Roger Federer's record of 20 Grand Slam titles at Roland Garros. The Spaniard will be bidding for a record-extending 13th French Open trophy in Paris, and is widely considered to be the favorite this year.

That said, Nadal has claimed he is not sure whether he will play both the Rome Masters and the French Open; his decision would depend on the prevailing health situation at the time.