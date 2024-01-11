"Rafael Nadal didn't say no" - Spaniard plans to be at Australian Open 2025 if he is 'playing and not injured', says Craig Tiley

Australian Open director Craig Tiley recently disclosed that Rafael Nadal is willing to play at the 2025 Australian Open, provided his body is in good shape then.

Nadal made his much-awaited return to professional tennis at the 2024 Brisbane International last week following an extended break due to a hip injury. The Spaniard was firing on all cylinders early in his campaign, winning his first two matches in straight sets.

The 22-time Major winner looked on course to reach the semifinals of the ATP 250 tournament, as he led Australia's Jordan Thompson by a set and held three match points in the second set. However, he strained a muscle in his left at some point, which eventually cost him the match and contributed to his Melbourne withdrawal.

Craig Tiley, the CEO of Tennis Australia, admittedly spent some time with Rafael Nadal before the latter flew back to Spain for recovery. Speaking on the 'AO Show', the tournament director gave a rather interesting anecdote from his meeting with the southpaw.

According to Tiley, the 37-year-old will play next year's Australian Open if he isn't injured at that point.

"He will be ready hopefully in February and I wish him well. I just told him we're looking forward to see him in January 2025," Tiley said on the AO Show podcast (at 3:32). "He didn't say no [to playing in Melbourne next year]. His reaction was, 'If I'm playing, feeling good and not injured, I'll be back.'"

"Rafael Nadal is pleased with the fact that it's not the same injury he had back in January 2023" - Craig Tiley

Craig Tiley hugs Rafael Nadal following the latter's 2022 Australian Open title victory

The 62-year-old spoke briefly about Rafael Nadal's latest injury during the podcast. He revealed that the Spaniard was disappointed with how his Brisbane International campaign fell apart.

"Rafa is not going to come to Melbourne, that's 100%. I spent some time with him yesterday, went home last night, and still on his way. We love Rafa, I've been on a long journey with him personally, ups and downs..." Tiley said (at 2:57). "He's the kind of guy who took months and months to get himself ready, he's really disappointed."

Tiley did concede, however, that the two-time Australian Open winner was relieved by the fact that his injury wasn't that serious.

"Played three good matches [in Brisbane] when he injured himself, he's pleased with the fact that it's not the same injury he had back in January (2023), which was really bad," the Aussie added (at 3:11).

