Rafael Nadal sends touching message to MotoGP star Marc Marquez after his remarkable Thailand Grand Prix win

Tennis legend Rafael Nadal recently extended heartfelt wishes to MotoGP star Marc Marquez. The 22-time Grand Slam winner congratulated the compatriot motorcycle racer on his latest achievement in Thailand as the latter battled against his brother to clinch the Grand Prix race.

Marc Marquez had a perfect start to the season with the factory Ducati team. He won both races at the season-opening Thailand Grand Prix. The six-time MotoGP champion finished first in the main race on Sunday, just ahead of his younger brother, Alex Marquez. After winning the sprint race on Saturday, Marc started strong from pole position in the hot and humid conditions at the Buriram International Circuit.

A firm admirer of athletes emerging from Spain, Rafael Nadal made sure to congratulate the globally renowned racer for his latest achievement. Sharing his victory post on Instagram story, the 22-time Grand Slam winner wrote a heartfelt message that said:

"Congratulations @marcmarquez93! What a great start to the year in Gmotogp!"

Rafael Nadal congratulates Marz Marquez - Via Instagram@rafaelnadal

Rafael Nadal has been vocal about his admiration for MotoGP, particularly for fellow Spaniard Marc Marquez. The youngest ever MotoGP race winner has also cited Nadal as an inspiration. A firm revelation of his admiration for the 'King of Clay' came after he witnessed one of his performances at the 2022 Australian Open.

Marc Marquez unveils how Rafael Nadal taught him the art of winning

Rafael Nadal at the Davis Cup Final - Netherlands v Spain Quarter-Final - Source: Getty

A globally renowned motorcycle racer recently expressed his admiration for Nadal. He admitted to the well-known fact that Nadaal has been a motivation, not only for him but all the young athletes from Spain who dream of attaining greatness.

In a video posted by Estrella Galicia on YouTube last year, Marquez not only unveiled how hard he admires the former No.1 tennis legend but also pointed out a similarity that resembles his career.

"For me Rafa Nadal and I think that for many of the athletes of my generation, he has been the reference. But above all for those of my generation. He is five or seven years older than me that when he was winning I was rising and I looked for a reference and Rafa Nadal, well he has always been a reference for any athlete both on and off the courts and above all he has been a reference. Even three years ago, when we had a very similar situation of injuries," Marquez said.

Nadal has incurred several injuries throughout his professional career. Although he never wholeheartedly wished to end his professional journey, the physical and mental toll of injuries forced him to do so last year.

