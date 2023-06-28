Rafael Nadal is all set for the official grand opening of his new hotel brand Zel Mallorca

Rafael Nadal will be opening his first hotel on his home island of Mallorca, in partnership with Meliá Hotels International, a leading Spanish hotel chain.

The hotel, named Zel Mallorca, is the first of a new brand that aims to offer guests a unique experience of the Mediterranean lifestyle, culture, and cuisine. Zel, which means 'celebrate' in the Mallorcan dialect, reflects Nadal’s passion for life and his love for his homeland.

"As a Spaniard, a Mallorcan, and a global traveler, the launch of our hotel brand is a project I have had in mind for a long time. ZEL is synonymous with feeling good at all times and enjoying life and how we live it throughout the Mediterranean," Nadal said (via Forbes).

"I was really attracted to this new concept that we have been working on with Meliá from the start. I'm confident that ZEL will be a great success and will achieve considerable growth and be enjoyed by all of our guests, which is why we are creating it," the Spaniard added.

The official opening of Zel Mallorca will take place on Wednesday, June 28, with a grand celebration that will attract around 300 guests from different fields and backgrounds. Nadal will be accompanied by Gabriel Escarrer, the CEO of Meliá Hotels International.

The event will also feature representatives from the world of politics and finance, who expressed their support and admiration for Nadal and Meliá, as well as their hopes for the recovery of tourism in Mallorca after the pandemic.

Zel Mallorca is expected to be a success story for both Nadal and Meliá. It is just the beginning of a global expansion plan for Zel as the brand plans to open 20 more hotels worldwide in the next five years.

A closer look into Rafael Nadal’s global business ventures

Kia & Rafael Nadal EV6 Handover Event

While pursuing his tennis career, Rafael Nadal has also ventured into various business opportunities.

The Spanish star has joined forces with singer Enrique Iglesias and soccer legend Cristiano Ronaldo to invest in the restaurant chains TATEL and TOTÓ. The first TATEL restaurant opened in Madrid and then spread to Ibiza, Miami, Beverly Hills, and Doha.

Nadal also runs a tennis academy called the ‘Rafa Nadal Tennis Centre.’ The academy is located in his hometown of Manacor, Mallorca, and features a museum dedicated to Nadal’s achievements, a fitness center, and a café, as well as 26 tennis courts for adults and children to learn.

What is the foot injury that has troubled Rafael Nadal over the years? Check here

Poll : 0 votes