Rafael Nadal stands to benefit as Rome Masters changes its schedule

Tennis has witnessed quite a topsy-turvy period over the last couple of weeks or so. Some tournaments have been moved around, others have been cancelled altogether, and top players - including Rafael Nadal - have withdrawn from big events.

The Rome Masters is one of the fortunate tournaments to survive, but now news has come in that the dates of the tournament have been shifted. The clay-court tournament has now been pulled back by a week, to 14 September - which would likely be music to the ears of Rafael Nadal as it would give him a week's rest before the French Open.

Looks like Rome will take Madrid’s week, with all the semifinalist in NYC getting a first round bye https://t.co/8J4nV3At2p — José Morgado (@josemorgado) August 13, 2020

In a recent interview with SuperTennisTV, Rome Masters’ tournament director - Sergio Palmieri - revealed the change in dates. He also announced that the semifinalists at the US Open would get a first round bye.

Shift in dates of Rome Masters could help those skipping the US Open - especially Rafael Nadal

Rafael Nadal celebrating his victory at the 2018 Rome Masters

Rafael Nadal had earlier withdrawn from this year’s US Open citing safety concerns; the Spaniard said he preferred to stay in Europe and prepare for the clay swing. However, the Madrid Open - for which he had earlier confirmed his participation - got cancelled due to the rising cases of COVID-19 in Madrid. This put Rafael Nadal’s Roland Garros preparations in a spot of bother; he would have had to come out cold at Rome, and then play for three weeks continuously.

After many thoughts I have decided not to play this year’s US Open. The situation is very complicated worldwide, the COVID-19 cases are increasing, it looks like we still don’t have control of it. — Rafa Nadal (@RafaelNadal) August 4, 2020

But now Rome has taken advantage of the gap in the calendar and shifted the event back by a week.

Sergio Palmieri himself made the following statement (translated to English):

"The tournament will be played immediately after the US Open: from 14 to 21 September. Whoever reaches the semifinal in NY will have a bye in Rome."

Earlier the Rome Masters was scheduled to take place from 20-27 September. The final would have taken place on the 27th, which is incidentally also the start date for the French Open.

For players not participating in the US Open - most notable of whom is Rafael Nadal - the prospect of not having any break between two tournaments would have been especially difficult.

Assuming the Spaniard made the final at Rome, he’d have had to play three full weeks in a row if he hoped to grab his 13th title at the French Open. And that's in addition to the travel from Rome to Paris, which isn't without its share of stress given the crammed schedule.

Rafael Nadal will be looking to win his 13th French Open title

By contrast, those playing the US Open would have been battle-ready by the time they arrived in Italy. The week's rest between the US Open and the Rome Masters would've helped them recharge too; their bodies conditioned to the rigors of the tour already, they wouldn't have been too fussed about playing three weeks in a row.

But now, the playing field is much more level - much to the relief of Rafael Nadal.

US Open semifinalists to get a first round bye at Rome

In a move that will probably not benefit any of the top players, Sergio Palmieri also announced that the semifinalists at Flushing Meadows would get a first round bye at Rome.

By virtue of their seedings, the top 8 players at Rome are already slated to get a bye. Thus, players like Novak Djokovic and Dominic Thiem would not stand to gain anything from this development.

On the other hand, players like Diego Schwartzman, Roberto Bautista Agut and Andrey Rublev could gain from the change if they manage to reach the last four in New York.