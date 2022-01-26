Rafael Nadal surpasses Andre Agassi's tally of most seasons with at least one Major semifinal result, still behind Roger Federer's all-time record

20-time Major champion Rafael Nadal beat Denis Shapovalov in five sets in their quarterfinal clash at the 2022 Australian Open on Tuesday. With the victory, Nadal has now reached the last four in Melbourne for the seventh time in his career.

Perhaps more significantly though, Nadal has now accumulated 16 seasons where he has reached the semifinals in at least one of the four Majors. The Spaniard successfully surpassed Andre Agassi's tally of 15 seasons with at least one Major semifinal finish.

Since making his debut in the men's top 10 in 2005, the Spaniard has reached the semifinals or the final at Roland Garros every year barring 2009, 2015 and 2016. He has also reached the last four at Wimbledon seven times in his career (2006-08, 2010-11, 2018-19).

Nadal has achieved fairly similar results in terms of making the last four at the US Open and Australian Open. The Spaniard featured in the last four at Flushing Meadows in 2008-12, 2013, 2017-19, remarkably taking home four titles in that period.

He has been relatively unlucky at the Happy Slam though, winning the Major only once while reaching the semifinals in 2008-09, 2012, 2014, 2017, 2019 and 2022.

Andre Agassi, for his part, was tied with the 20-time Major winner in the number of seasons with at least one Major semifinal result before this year's Australian Open. The eight-time Major winner was prolific in Grand Slams during his career, reaching the last four of at least one of the four Majors in 1988-92, 1994-96 and 1999-2005.

Rafael Nadal far behind Roger Federer when it comes to the record for most seasons with at least one Major semifinal result

It is pertinent to note, however, that the Spaniard is some distance away from topping the list for most seasons with at least one Major semifinal result. Roger Federer currently leads that list, having accumulated 18 such seasons during his illustrious career spanning more than two decades.

Federer's latest foray into the last four of a Grand Slam came at the 2020 edition of the Australian Open, which saw him lose to eventual champion Novak Djokovic in three tight sets. The Swiss maestro reached the semifinals (or better) in at least one of the four Majors for 18 consecutive seasons between 2003 and 2020.

Federer's streak eventually came to an abrupt end last year, thanks to his knee injury. The 40-year-old lost to Hubert Hurkacz in the last eight at Wimbledon and has been out of commission since then.

Here is the top 10 list:

Roger Federer - 18

Rafael Nadal - 16

Andre Agassi - 15

Jimmy Connors - 14

Novak Djokovic - 14

John McEnroe - 12

Pete Sampras - 12

Boris Becker - 11

Ivan Lendl - 11

Andy Murray - 10

Edited by Nihal Taraporvala