Rafael Nadal after thrashing Grigor Dimitrov: "I did the right things but the score is his fault"

Rafael Nadal registered a thumping win over Grigor Dimitrov in the third round of the Monte Carlo Masters on Thursday. Nadal won 6-1, 6-1 in under an hour, stamping his authority all over an out-of-sorts Dimitrov.

The Bulgarian later revealed that he had been struggling with a toothache during the match. Dimitrov's problem, however, wasn’t apparent to the fans or to Rafael Nadal himself, as evidenced by the Spaniard’s post-match comments.

Nadal claimed that the lopsided scoreline was more down to Dimitrov's inability to play his best rather than his own excellent play.

"Sorry for Grigor," Nadal said. "He played a very bad match, that’s the truth. I did the right things but the score is his fault."

Grigor Dimitrov

Rafael Nadal was told about Grigor Dimitrov's ailment midway during his presser. Upon receiving that piece of information, the Mallorcan claimed he understood the reason behind Dimitrov's poor play.

"I didn't know that," Nadal said. "Now I understand a little bit more the things. He was playing too aggressive and little bit out of rhythm."

Rafael Nadal also expressed sympathy towards Grigor Dimitrov, lauding the 29-year-old for not making a big deal about his condition.

"Yeah, sorry for him... He didn't tell me," Nadal said. "That shows how good guy he is. Hopefully, the situation gets better for him soon."

Turning his attention to Novak Djokovic’s shock defeat against Dan Evans, Rafael Nadal admitted that he didn't expect the Serb to lose. But in the same breath, Nadal pointed out that surprising results such as this are part and parcel of the game.

Advertisement

"I did not expect Evans to beat Djokovic, but the opponents want to win too," Rafael Nadal said. "I lost in Australia, Roger Federer lost in Doha... This is tennis."

"I have an old body, so I can’t stop for such a long time" - Rafael Nadal on why he cannot take long breaks

Rafael Nadal

Rafael Nadal skipped several tournaments after the Australian Open to recover from a back injury that he suffered during the ATP Cup. But Nadal revealed on Thursday that he never skipped a gym session even though he was in his rehabilitation phase.

According to the 34-year-old, his body now takes longer to get back in shape, so he has to keep working on it even during his downtime.

Advertisement

"I had my problem on the back," Rafael Nadal said. "So I need some time to recover but I never stop going to the gym everyday, doing my works. I have an old body so I can’t stop for such a long time. If not then its super tough to put the body at the right shape."

If you don’t do the necessary things against Rafael Nadal, then obviously you don’t stand a chance: Grigor Dimitrov

Grigor Dimitrov was all praise for Rafael Nadal

Grigor Dimitrov, meanwhile, showered rich praise on Rafael Nadal’s claycourt prowess during his post-match interview. Dimitrov admitted that if you are not at your best against the Spaniard, there is not much hope of winning.

"He is who he is on the clay," Dimitrov said. "If you don’t do the necessary things against him, then obviously you don’t stand a chance. So, yeah, that’s just what it is."

Dimitrov then shed some light on his tooth issue, calling it an 'unpleasant moment'. The Bulgarian added that he was fortunate to have suffered the problem in his home country, so he could immediately visit his dentist.

"Yeah, straight to the doctor’s, unfortunately," Dimitrov said. "Very, very unpleasant moment. It is what it is. At least I’m glad it happened on a home soil, at home, so I can go see my dentist and figure this problem as soon as possible."