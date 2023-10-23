Rafael Nadal turns motivational speaker for children, discusses the values of sports & more with students of Madrid basketball team

On the occasion of the 75th anniversary of Movistar Estudiantes, over 800 students of the basketball youth team got the opportunity to be addressed by Spanish tennis icon Rafael Nadal.

In Madrid, celebrations for the diamond jubilee of the Movistar Estudiantes youth club were underway at the Movistar Academy Magariños on Tuesday, 19 October. The Mayor of Madrid, José Luis Martínez-Almeida, was also in attendance as the 22-time Grand Slam champion delivered a motivational speech directed at the students of the Madrid basketball youth squad.

The former World No. 1 took to social media to share his experience and photos of the occasion with his followers on X (previously Twitter). Nadal participated in a motivational talk with the students, where he outlined the importance and values of sports.

"Last Thursday, on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of Movistar Estudiantes, I had the opportunity to participate in a motivational talk explaining the values of sport and I was able to answer the questions of the children from the quarry. It was an experience that I really liked and I hope it was useful for the children and other people present," the Spaniard posted on X.

Expand Tweet

Rafael Nadal amazed at Novak Djokovic's accomplishments in 2023

Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic at the International BNL d'Italia

In a recent interview, Rafael Nadal expressed his amazement at Novak Djokovic's remarkable achievements. While the Spaniard had anticipated the World No. 1 winning a Grand Slam this season, he confessed that he had not envisioned the Serb clinching three Majors in 2023.

Djokovic commenced his year triumphantly at the Australian Open, securing his 22nd Grand Slam title to match Nadal's record. He continued his historic run by defeating Norway's Casper Ruud in the Roland Garros final, becoming the first man in the Open Era to claim 23 Major titles and achieving the Triple Career Grand Slam.

After the disappointment at the Wimbledon Championships, where he lost a demanding five-set final to World No. 2 Carlos Alcaraz, the 36-year-old quickly bounced back at the 2023 US Open. Djokovic's victory over Daniil Medvedev at Flushing Meadows marked a historic achievement, making him the first player, regardless of gender, to claim 24 Grand Slam titles in the Open Era.

Speaking with Agencia EFE, the former World No. 1 praised Novak Djokovic's historic achievements and congratulated him. The Spaniard also anticipated that the younger generation, including Carlos Alcaraz, would pose formidable challenges for the Serb in the future.

"In the end, we all know that Djokovic is what he is and that he has achieved something historic, something that had never been achieved before and we can only congratulate him," Nadal said.

"The truth is that I imagined Djokovic winning Grand Slam this season, but I did not imagine him winning three because I think there is another young generation that is very powerful. Alcaraz had a great opportunity at Roland Garros to prevent Djokovic from winning, but what happened physically happened to him, although after he made up for it and achieved something historic at Wimbledon," the 37-year-old added.

The 22-time Grand Slam champion is currently sidelined due to an injury and is expected to register a comeback to the tour at the 2024 Australian Open. He won his maiden title at the Melbourne Major in 2009 after defeating Roger Federer 5-7, 6-4, 6-2, 6-7(5-7), 7-5, thus becoming the first Spaniard to clinch the Australian Open.

What is the foot injury that has troubled Rafael Nadal over the years? Check here