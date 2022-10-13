Rafael Nadal voted as "ideal boss" in recent survey

One of the greatest to ever grace the sport, Rafael Nadal, added a unique feather to his cap on the occasion of International Boss' Day, which falls on October 16 every year.

The newly turned father was voted the most ideal boss by his countrymen, with people valuing his different qualities for the same. In a report published by Marca, 45% of Spaniards chose the King of Clay as their ideal boss.

According to a survey conducted by InfoJobs, 58% of his voters valued his humility, while his honesty and dependability were praised by 50% of those polled, and the Spaniard's passion was praised by 48%.

The second place on the list went to a Spanish virologist, Margarita del Val, with 33% of the votes, followed by Jeff Bezos, founder of Amazon, who amassed 24% of the total votes.

"He's probably the best role model for this experience" - Dominic Thiem on Rafael Nadal

Former World No. 3 Dominic Thiem, in a recent interview with AS, shed some light on Rafael Nadal's role in inspiring him while he was sidelined with an injury. The 2020 US Open winner has credited the Spaniard for being his role model while he was focused on overcoming injuries and making a successful return to the ATP tour.

Nadal has had his fair share of injury struggles over the years. However, the World No. 2 has always made strong comebacks and won many Grand Slams too, among others.

Thiem, who was recently sidelined due to a wrist injury, was asked if Nadal inspired him during his time, to which the Austrian raved about the 22-time Grand Slam winner.

"He's probably the best role model for this experience," Thiem said. "He did it not just once but four or five times to come back from a long injury time of six months or even more. And the form was always amazing. So it's a great inspiration."

The Austrian then spoke about the experience of beating the Big 3 and how it still helps him get going. Talking about his comeback, Thiem mentioned how he once again has to beat the best players to reach the top.

"These are different times. My career is divided into the first part, which was before the injury, and the second, which is now, and the first part was incredible. I was able to beat all the best, win many tournaments, even a Grand Slam. And then the injury came and my trajectory stopped," he said.

"Now it's a very interesting experience, because I have to be able to compete with all the top players again and that's good. Obviously the matches and the wins against Federer, Nadal and Djokovic are helping me, because they were great experiences," he added.

