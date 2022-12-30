Rafael Nadal vs Cameron Norrie: Where to watch, TV schedule, live streaming details and more | 2023 United Cup

22-time Major champion Rafael Nadal will commence his United Cup campaign against Britain's Cameron Norrie on Saturday.

Nadal had a fantastic 2022 season, though towards the end injuries prohibited him from competing at a high level. He took the lead in the Grand Slam race, winning his 21st and 22nd titles at the Australian Open and the French Open respectively. He also won another couple of titles and finished as the runner-up at the Indian Wells Masters.

The Spaniard made some changes to his coaching team in the lead-up to the new season. While Carlos Moya is still a part of the team, along with Marc Lopez, he parted ways with long-term coach Francisco Roig, bringing an end to a partnership that lasted for 18 years.

The 36-year-old produced a 20-match winning streak which commenced in Australia earlier this year and will be aiming to replicate the same yet again. His opponent, Norrie, has already played his first singles match. He defeated Australia's Alex de Minaur 6-3, 6-3 to begin his country's campaign on a winning note.

Nadal and Norrie have faced off four times before this, with the former having a perfect 4-0 winning record. He is yet to lose a set against him as well. The Brit has improved a lot over the past two years and has the potential to challenge his much decorated opponent.

Here are all the details about their upcoming showdown:

Rafael Nadal vs Cameron Norrie match schedule

The round-robin tie between the former World No. 1 and Norrie will be the first match of the evening session to take place at the Ken Rosewall Arena in Sydney on Saturday.

Date: December 31, 2022.

Time: (Dec 31) Not before 3:30 pm local time, 4:30 am GMT, 10 am IST, (Dec 30) 11:30 pm EST.

Rafael Nadal vs Cameron Norrie streaming details

Cameron Norrie at the 2023 United Cup.

Viewers in the US, UK, Australia, Canada, South Africa, India, Asia Pacific & Oceania can watch the match live on the following channels and sites:

USA: For American viewers, Tennis Channel will broadcast the match.

Australia: Fans Down Under can watch the match on Stan Sport, 9Now & Channel 9.

Canada: Viewers in Canada can watch all the matches on TSN.

UK & India: Fans in these countries can check out the official United Cup YouTube channel for the live telecast.

South Africa: Viewers can watch the proceedings on Supersport.

Asia Pacific & Oceania: beIN Sports

