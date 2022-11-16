Rafael Nadal vs Casper Ruud: Where to watch, TV schedule, live streaming details and more | 2022 ATP Finals

Former World No. 1 Rafael Nadal will square off against two-time Grand Slam finalist Casper Ruud in his final group tie of the 2022 ATP Finals on Thursday.

Nadal commenced his quest for a maiden title here on a losing note as he lost to Taylor Fritz in straight sets. Up against Felix Auger-Aliassime in his next group match, the Spaniard started off strong but was unable to keep up the momentum as he lost the contest 6-3, 6-4. It marked yet another disappointing year-end championship campaign for him.

The defeat ended the 36-year-old's hopes of clinching the year-end No. 1 ranking and knocked him out of the tournament as well. Ruud won his first round-robin match against Auger-Aliassime in straight sets but was put to the test by Taylor Fritz in his next match. Nevertheless, he managed to defeat the American 6-3, 4-6, 7-6(6) to seal a semifinal berth for the second straight year.

While the match will essentially be a dead rubber, both players could do well with a win. Ruud would like to keep the winning streak going, while a victory for Nadal would be a huge confidence boost. The Norwegian was completely outplayed when they faced off in the French Open final earlier this year but will be favored to come out on top this time around.

It'll be quite interesting to see if Nadal manages to turn things around as he has lost four matches in a row, starting with his US Open fourth-round defeat.

Here are all the details regarding his upcoming match with Ruud:

Rafael Nadal vs Casper Ruud match schedule

The round-robin tie between the former World No. 1 and Ruud will be the second match of the day to take place on Center Court on Thursday.

Date: November 17, 2022.

Time: Not before 2 pm local time, 1 pm GMT, 8 am ET and 6:30 pm IST.

Rafael Nadal vs Casper Ruud streaming details

Viewers in the US, UK, Australia, Canada and India can watch the match live on the following channels and sites:

USA: All matches will be broadcast on Tennis Channel.

UK: Fans in the UK can watch the proceedings live on Amazon Prime Video.

Australia: All matches will be telecast on beIN Sports.

Canada: Viewers in Canada can watch all the matches on TSN.

India: Fans in India can tune into Voot and Sports18 for all the live action.

For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, click here.

Rafael Nadal and wife Maria Francisca Perello spotted with infant son. click here for pictures.

Poll : Who will win the 2022 ATP finals? Rafael Nadal Novak Djokovic Daniil Medvedev Stefanos Tsitsipas 1065 votes