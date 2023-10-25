"Rafael Nadal will always be a hunted man" - Boris Becker believes the Spaniard will have a 'long, rocky road back' with the rise of young generation

Boris Becker recently weighed in on Rafael Nadal's potential 2024 return. The German believes that the 22-time Major winner will face stiff resistance from the young generation next year.

Rafael Nadal's 2023 season came to an abrupt end at the Australian Open, where he picked up a hip injury during his second-round loss to Mackenzie McDonald. He subsequently underwent arthroscopic surgery to rectify the problem, and will likely make his comeback at some point next year.

The Spaniard had also disclosed to the media a few months ago that next year would most likely be his last on the ATP tour. He said back then:

"2024 is probably going to be my last year on the professional Tour. My motivation is to try and enjoy and say goodbye to all the tournaments that have been important to me."

In that context, seven-time Major winner Boris Becker said in a column for Eurosport that the 37-year-old being back in action in 2024 was "good news." He also claimed that the Spaniard would be a "hunted man" next year and wouldn't be handed out freebies by his younger peers on the tour.

"First of all, it's good news that he wants to play and is on the training field. It will be a long, rocky road back. The young wild ones don't sleep. They don't say: 'Nadal, it's nice that you came. We'll let you win now,' He will always be a hunted man," Becker said to Eurosport.

"A player like Rafael Nadal has to stop on the court" - Boris Becker

The 22-time Major winner celebrates after winning his first-round match at the 2023 Australian Open

During the interaction, Boris Becker also claimed that he wished for Rafael Nadal to receive a proper on-court send-off from fans.

"Rafa is one of the most important players of all time, and a player like that has to stop on the court, not because of an injury. The family has to play along, he has a wife and now also a small son. Everyone has to join in to support him," the German added.

He then remarked that the Spaniard could still win big tournaments despite being at the twilight of his career. He said:

"Nadal should go back on the court and play well. As far as I'm concerned, he can win big tournaments again."

Uncle Toni, meanwhile, recently gave a positive update regarding his nephew's potential comeback at the Australian Open next year.

"Rafa is fine, recovering. If everything goes well, he wants to return to the courts for the 2024 Australian Open," the veteran coach told El Desmarque a few weeks ago.

