20-time Grand Slam champion Rafael Nadal has been awarded the CEU Angel Herrera Award in the Ethics and Values category. The citation for the award (see below) highlights Rafael Nadal's professional tennis career as well as the charitable work he has undertaken via his foundation.

Through the CEU Angel Herrera awards, the San Pablo CEU University Foundation recognizes the contribution of people, institutions and companies towards the improvement of society. The CEU Angel Herrera website mentions that Rafael Nadal has been recognized for "his humility, effort, discipline and social commitment".

In addition, the website also contains a detailed statement that lauds the Spaniard for his 'unquestionable professional and personal career'.

"This award recognizes his unquestionable professional and personal career as a benchmark for millions of people," the statement reads. "The tennis player has received numerous national and international awards and has been working for years in Spain and India with the aim of reinforcing the social integration and personal development of children and young people through sport through the Rafa Nadal Foundation."

Rafael Nadal is expected to collect the award in a virtual ceremony on 22 January 2021.

Rafael Nadal's legacy: A combination of 20 Grand Slams, his charity foundation and his academy

Rafael Nadal 20 Grand Slams

Rafael Nadal has won 20 Grand Slam singles titles, which is tied with Roger Federer for the most in men's tennis history. Perhaps even more impressively, Nadal has dominated the French Open in a way that no player has ever dominated a single Major; he has won the event a staggering 13 times.

The 34-year-old has also established the Rafa Nadal Academy in Spain, a state-of-the-art facility where young players can pursue tennis along with their academics. The academy has recently expanded with a set-up in Kuwait, and there is also a Rafa Nadal Tennis Centre in Mexico.

In addition, Rafael Nadal has his own charity foundation which has centers in Spain and India. The foundation uses sport and education to help children and youth in their development, irrespective of their background or personal and social conditions.

In recent months, the Spaniard has also taken part in various initiatives to raise funds for those impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Rafael Nadal is currently at his academy in Spain, preparing for the upcoming 2021 tennis season. Although the tour dates and calendar are yet to be finalized, the 34-year-old's agent has confirmed that the Spaniard will travel to Melbourne for the Australian Open.