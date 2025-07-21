  • home icon
  • "Rarely misses!" - Serena Williams' ex-coach praises Carlos Alcaraz's sponsor Nike's message about golfer Scottie Scheffler's Open Championship win

By Agnijeeta Majumder
Modified Jul 21, 2025 04:52 GMT
Serena Williams, Rennae Stubbs, Carlos Alcaraz and Scottie Scheffler
Serena Williams, Rennae Stubbs, Carlos Alcaraz and Scottie Scheffler; All sources - Getty

Serena Williams's ex-coach Rennae Stubbs reacted to Carlos Alcaraz's sponsor Nike's unique congratulatory post for Scottie Scheffler, who won his first Open Championship. Scheffler has been the undisputed World No. 1, winning four of the 16 majors and the Olympic gold in the 2024 edition.

Rennae Stubbs, who peaked at No. 1 in the doubles, represented Australia in four Olympic editions, 1996, 2000, 2004, and 2008. She won 66 WTA and four major doubles titles in her career. The longest-serving member of the Australian BJK Cup team has also coached the legendary Serena Williams at the 2022 US Open, the latter's final career lap.

Stubbs shifted to broadcasting after capping her playing career in 2011. She has worked as a commentator for ESPN, Tennis Channel, and Channel Seven Australia, and currently hosts her eponymous podcast.

also-read-trending Trending

In her recent X post, she swerved her attention to golf, shouting out to Nike, the five-time Grand Slam champion Alcaraz's sponsor, for its representation of Scottie Scheffler's first Open Championship win. The current world No.1 added his fourth major title to his repertoire. The post featured two images, one of Scheffler with his son, Bennett, paired with a quote, saying, 'You've already won', and another of the 29-year-old swinging a club, quoted, 'But another major never hurt'.

The tearjerker post caption read:

"Priorities unchanged. Another major secured. The wins keep coming on and off the course for Scottie Scheffler."

Rennae Stubbs, showing admiration for the giant brand for its efforts, wrote:

"Nike rarely misses!"
Besides Williams, Stubbs also coached Eugenie Bouchard, Samantha Stosur, and Karolina Pliskova.

Serena Williams' ex-coach Rennae Stubbs predicted the greatest Novak Djokovic's future after his Wimbledon loss

Stubbs at the US Open Tennis Championship 2022 - (Source: Getty)

Serena Williams' ex-coach has never shied away from sharing her unfiltered opinions about players, games, and everything tennis. After the 24-time Grand Slam champion and the greatest, Novak Djokovic, lost his 25th title-winning bid at Wimbledon, the 54-year-old shared that she feels the Serb will have his last lap at the Australian Open since he achieved the most wins there.

"I think he [Novak Djokovic] has sort of hinted that the last Grand Slam will be the Australian Open and I think the reason for that is because it has been his most successful, winning it [10] times. I think it’s not a bad way for him to go out if he decides to. It has clearly been the best place for him to win a Grand Slam."

Serena Williams's ex-coach clinched the Tour Finals title in 2001 and major mixed doubles at the 2000 Australian Open and 2000 US Open.

Agnijeeta Majumder

Agnijeeta is a US Olympics journalist at Sportskeeda. She holds a Master’s degree in English and has worked as a school teacher, a blogger, a content writer and a sports writer over the past 5 years. A lover of high-adrenaline track and field events, she was also a sprinter during her school days.

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone happens to be her favorite Olympian, and the athlete’s feat of breaking four records within 13 months inspires her, apart from the American's body language on and off the track. Grant Hackett swimming with a partially dysfunctional lung and winning gold in Athens is her all-time favorite Olympic moment.

Agnijeeta believes that deriving of unique angles from podcasts and interviews carried out by Olympics.com, along with hype-building of potential Olympic events on social media can help fill the coverage gap during the off season.

When not at her work desk, Agnijeeta likes to sing and paint. She also plays string instruments like guitar and ukulele and is an avid player of word puzzles.

