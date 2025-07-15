Where will Novak Djokovic's final Grand Slam be? Serena Williams' ex-coach Rennae Stubbs makes crazy prediction

Serena Williams' ex-coach Rennae Stubbs predicted where Novak Djokovic will be playing his last Grand Slam after the Serb faced a crushing semifinal defeat to Jannik Sinner at Wimbledon. The 24-time major champion sailed through the initial stages of the tournament with dominant performances, but faltered in front of the Italian in straight sets.

The Serb in his post-match press conference said that he isn't ready to bid adieu to Wimbledon just yet and wishes to come back for at least one more time. However, the former doubles No. 1, Stubbs, thinks that his retirement might be sooner than that, at the Australian Open.

Stubbs, who trained Williams during the 2022 US Open, explained her statement in detail on her podcast that aired on July 15.

“I think he [Novak Djokovic] has sort of hinted that the last Grand Slam will be the Australian Open and I think the reason for that is because it has been his most successful, winning it [10] times. I think it’s not a bad way for him to go out if he decides to. It has clearly been the best place for him to win a Grand Slam," she said. (11.57 onwards)

She further explained why she thinks a major win in Australia will be 'mercurial' to wrap up his career.

"If he can get to 25, that is probably where he is going to do it. I thought his best chance was at Wimbledon, that has slipped away, but I think he probably almost feels that the Australian has been so mercurial in his life, he has had so many dramatic moments in his life...and that is where I think probably will be his last Grand Slam,” she added.

Novak Djokovic motivated to compete in 2028 Summer Olympics

Novak Djokovic with his Olympic Gold medal in Paris 2024 - Image Source: Getty

Novak Djokovic admitted that the only motivation to keep competing is the 2028 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles. He sat for an interview after his loss to Jannik Sinner at the French Open, and said:

"The only thing that I have in my head which gives me motivation is the Olympics on the 2028 in Los Angeles. And playing for the national team and Grand Slams."

The 38-year-old has won 100 ATP singles titles, including 24 Grand Slam titles, alongside which is an Olympic Gold medal, that he won by defeating Carlos Alcaraz in the 2024 Paris Olympics.

