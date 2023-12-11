"Read Masters of Doom & decided I could start a tech company" - Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian on how video game inspired him to start Reddit

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian recently revealed how a video game catalyzed his entrepreneurial journey, leading to the creation of his tech company, Reddit.

Ohanian is the co-founder and executive chairman of Reddit. In an act of protest following the tragic murder of George Floyd, Ohanian decided to resign from the company's board in June 2020.

Recently, the tech entrepreneur took to social media to share his inspiration behind creating Reddit. He revealed that the 1993 video game, Doom, and a book titled "Masters of Doom: How Two Guys Created an Empire and Transformed Pop Culture" by David Kushner influenced him to create the company.

"My parents wouldn't let me buy this game...😏 But it still managed to change my life because it got me hooked on learning to code so I could build my own games... Starting with mods... Years later I read Masters of Doom and decided I could start a tech company, too: @Reddit," Ohanian posted on X (formerly Twitter).

Expand Tweet

When Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian revealed how Reddit helped him meet the former World No. 1

Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian at the 2023 Leagues Cup

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian had previously revealed that coming back to Reddit in 2014 helped him meet his wife.

Williams and Ohanian met in 2015. They welcomed their first child, a daughter named Alexis Olympia Ohanian, on September 1, 2017, and tied the knot two months later in New Orleans. This year, on August 22, the 23-time Grand Slam champion gave birth to their second daughter, Adira River Ohanian.

The tech entrepreneur has been a staunch supporter of the former World No. 1, regularly attending her matches throughout her active years on the tour.

In October this year, Alexis Ohanian attended the Bank of America VC Summit in New York. During the panel session, he engaged in discussions covering a wide range of topics, including marketing, technology, and business advancement, among others.

Ohanian took to social media to highlight his favourite part of the panel discussion. He revealed that his return to Reddit in 2014 as executive chairman played a pivotal role in the turnaround of the company and also helped him meet Serena Williams.

"Coming back to @reddit as exec chair for turnaround in 2014 helped me meet my wife. Ya heard it hear first!" Ohanian had posted on X (formerly Twitter).

Expand Tweet

Is Serena Williams a Jehovah's Witness? Why American legend doesn't celebrate birthdays or Christmas