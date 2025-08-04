“Ready for a big battle” - Elina Svitolina makes her feelings known on facing Naomi Osaka in blockbuster Canadian Open QF

Elina Svitolina will be taking on Naomi Osaka at the quarterfinals of the Canadian Open in what promises to be a blockbuster match. As the Ukranian gears up for the encounter, she recently made her feelings known about facing off against the four-time Grand Slam champion.

Svitolina began her campaign in Montreal against Kamilla Rakhimova, whom she beat 7-5, 6-2. Up next, the tenth seed clinched yet another straight games win as she disposed off Anna Kalinskaya 6-1, 6-1. On Sunday, Svitolina battled fifth seed and Wimbledon runner-up Amanda Anisimova.

The Ukranian was a dominant force throughout the match, claiming a 6-4, 6-1 victory to set up a quarterfinals clash with Naomi Osaka. Addressing her upcoming match, Elina Svitolina expressed that she was prepared for a big battle, saying in an on-court interview,

“(Osaka is) another big striker. It was a good practice for me today to play against Amanda. For now it’s all about recovery, resting my mind and body, and being ready for a big battle.”

Svitolina also showed her satisfaction with her performance against Anisimova, saying,

“It was a great performance from me tonight. I’m happy I could play well and move well because Amanda is such a big striker. I had to be physically strong. Very happy I could do it well today.”

For Svitolina, her upcoming match against Osaka will certainly present a challenge. The Japanese tennis star has been on an incredible run at the Canadian Open so far. She kicked off her time in Montreal with wins over Liudmila Samsonova and Jelena Ostapenko. So far, Osaka has dropped only one game on her way to the quarterfinals.

Elina Svitolina vs Naomi Osaka: Head-to-head record

Svitolina at the WTA 1000 National Bank Open (Image Source: Getty)

Over the course of their careers Naomi Osaka and Elina Svitolina have faced each other a total of seven times. The former holds a narrow edge in their head-to-head record, having beaten her Ukrainian counterpart four times.

The first time the duo faced each other was in 2014, when Svitolina claimed the win after a gruelling three-set battle. However, Osaka had her revenge, beating the 30-year-old twice in 2016.

The stats were reversed in 2018, when Svitolina clinched two straight game wins over the Japanese tennis star.

However, in the duo's two most recent encounters, it has been Naomi Osaka who has held the upper hand. The former US Open champion beat the Ukrainian at the Australian Open in 2019, as well as the Miami Open in 2024.

