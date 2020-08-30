'Real matches are always something else' - Becker explains Dominic Thiem's Cincinnati loss

Former World No. 1 Boris Becker recently gave his views on Dominic Thiem's surprising loss at the 2020 Cincinnati Masters. The German legend believes that even though Thiem was in terrific touch during the exhibition matches, he was bound to face a different challenge when he started playing 'real matches.'

In an interview with Eurosport, Boris Becker talked in detail about Dominic Thiem's underwhelming performance at the Western & Southern Open. The Austrian player was dumped out of the tourney by Serbian player Filip Krajinovic in the second round, to the surprise of many.

Becker called Thiem's situation a matter of concern, and highlighted that controlling his serve was his most significant weakness at the moment.

The fact that the World No. 3 loses 2-6, 1-6 is not a good sign: Becker on Dominic Thiem

Dominic Thiem won the Bett1Aces Tournament before the tour resumption

Dominic Thiem was the most active tennis player during the COVID-19 break. He won the Belgrade leg of the Adria Tour, made it to the top 4 of the Ultimate Tennis Showdown, seized the Generali Austrian Pro Series title, and emerged victorious in the Bett1Aces competition. In addition to all that, the 2020 Australian Open runner-up organized the 'Thiem's 7' - where he lost in the final to Andrey Rublev.

Despite having so many wins in his bag, Dominic Thiem could secure only three games in the match against Filip Krajinovic. The World No. 3 himself said that his performance was 'horrible' on the day.

When asked about Thiem's shocking loss at the Western and Southern Open, Becker replied:

"Against Krajinovic, he really wasn't good and didn't even know why afterward. The fact that the World No. 3 loses 2-6, 1-6 is not a good sign and does not speak for its form. In the exhibitions over the summer, Dominic has played well without question. But real matches are always something else. And you only get match fitness in the tournament."

Boris Becker also talked about the difference between Novak Djokovic and Dominic Thiem

The 1989 US Open winner then spoke about Thiem's most glaring shortcoming at the moment and continued:

"He is our child of concern. Controlling his serve at the moment is his big weakness, which he needs to get a grip on."

Dominic Thiem could only win two return points in the entire match against Filip Krajinovic, but Mats Wilander recently said that the Austrian star was at par with Novak Djokovic. Giving his view on Wilander's statement, Becker said:

"I see it differently. Thiem played well in the Australian Open final and could have won it - but just didn't. Dominic hasn't won a Grand Slam yet, Novak has already won 17. There is a difference."

Back to business 🏋️‍♂️ After Berlin I took some days off and recharged my batteries. Now I am back in fitness training in the Austrian vineyards pic.twitter.com/AHACpE4ySZ — Dominic Thiem (@ThiemDomi) July 31, 2020

The 26-year-old Thiem is gearing up for the US Open now. He could not perform well at the Cincinnati Masters, but the data analysts are still backing Dominic Thiem to shine at the Flushing Meadows over the coming weeks.