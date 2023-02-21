"Real tennis right here" - Tennis fans reveal excitement over Maria Sharapova and Serena Williams' 'reunion' at Moncler Genius Fashion Show

Maria Sharapova posted what was probably an 'internet-breaking' selfie with Serena Williams as the two tennis greats ran into each other at the Moncler Genius Fashion Show in London on Monday night. Tennis fans indeed could not stay calm as Sharapova suggested she was "reunited" with Williams.

Both the now-retired tennis superstars are often among the guest list of many high-profile events in the fashion world. This is not the first time the duo have caught up with each other in a big event, having also crossed paths at the Met Gala a couple of years ago.

Sharapova shared multiple moments from the event on her Instagram page, but the one with Williams grabbed the most attention.

"Reunited," Maria Sharapova captioned her selfie with Serena Williams posted on her Instagram story.

Maria Sharapova meets Serena Williams at the Moncler Genius Fashion Show in London.

Many fans in the tennis world were thrilled to see that the bitter equation between the two superstars of the sport during the peak of their rivalry seems to have turned into a blossoming friendship over the last few years.

"The power that this has," a fan wrote on Twitter, reacting to the Sharapova-Williams photo.

"Ugh the memories this brings back. We wish you were on court, love you queens!!!" another fan expressed.

Camilo Alejandro ✨ @CMilo31 @josemorgado Ugh the memories this brings back. We wish you were on court, love you queens!!! @josemorgado Ugh the memories this brings back. We wish you were on court, love you queens!!!

Here are a few more reactions to Sharapova meeting former rival Williams at an event in London:

"It was really, really fun and I loved it!" - When Serena Williams spent time with Maria Sharapova at 2021 Met Gala

Serena Williams and Maria Sharapova at The Championships - Wimbledon 2015.

Maria Sharapova not only met but posed for pictures with both Venus and Serena Williams at the 2021 Met Gala, another moment that 'broke the internet' back then. Speaking about her interaction with Sharapova at the Met Gala in a social media chat at the time, Serena Williams said that she thoroughly enjoyed hanging out with the five-time Grand Slam champion, calling Sharapova "fun."

"I got the chance to hang out with her (Sharapova) at the Met Gala," Williams said. "She's fun, we talked, we clicked, we laughed. We talked about tennis and it was really, really fun and I loved it!"

Sharapova also showered praise on Williams during her brief commentary gig at the 2022 US Open, which was Williams' final career tournament. The Russian also revealed that when they met at the Met Gala, she urged Williams to make a comeback to the tour as she was "so much better" than the current generation of players.

Is Serena Williams a Jehovah's Witness? Why American legend doesn't celebrate birthdays or Christmas

Poll : 0 votes