Eva Lys recently shared her experience of online harassment and abuse she received after losing her semifinal match at the 2023 Transylvania Open.

Lys, 21, reached a career-high ranking of No. 112 in singles in April 2023 and has won three ITF titles. The 21-year-old made her Grand Slam debut at the 2023 Australian Open and reached the second round of the US Open in September.

But despite her achievements, Lys has been subjected to online abuse from some haters who have attacked her for various reasons. The abuse reached a peak after she lost her career's first WTA semifinal match at the 2023 Transylvania Open against fellow German Tamara Korpatsch on October 21,

Some have criticized her for her playing style, her appearance, or her results, even threatened her life, and attacked her race. Lys posted a picture of the online harassment and abuse she received on Saturday, October 21, on her X (formerly Twitter) account.

The screenshot showed comments such as "Next time just don't show up clown", "this girl is f**king sh*t", "I hope you will d*e", "You ugly pathetic F**kin c**t loser", "Go to h*ll asian sh*t", and "Never play tennis".

"Reality of a tennis player. Abuse is never okay," Lys captioned her post.

Elena-Gabriela Ruse and Tamara Korpatsch to clash in the 2023 Transylvania Open final

Elena-Gabriela Ruse at the 2023 Transylvania Open

The 2023 Transylvania Open, a WTA 250 tournament in Romania, will reach its conclusion on Sunday. The third edition of the tournament, held between October 16-22, has witnessed some exciting matches and surprises so far.

The home crowd had a lot to cheer for as Elena-Gabriela Ruse, the wild card holder and World No. 188, reached her second WTA final by defeating fourth seed Rebeka Masarova in straight sets, 6-1, 6-4.

Ruse, who won her maiden WTA title in Hamburg (2021), has only dropped two sets in the entire tournament and has shown impressive form on the hard courts.

The other finalist is World No. 105 Tamara Korpatsch. The German upstaged her compatriot Eva Lys in a dominant display, 6-4, 6-3. Korpatsch has lost only three sets in the tournament and knocked out eighth seed Jodie Burrage in the Round of 16.

The final between Ruse and Korpatsch will be their third meeting on the WTA tour, with the former leading their head-to-head tally by 2-0.