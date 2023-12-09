"Really? Bigger than Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer? No" - Award-winning chef objects to Novak Djokovic being called the GOAT

Novak Djokovic's status as the GOAT (Greatest Of All Time) has been called into question by award-winning chef Jose Andres, in favor of Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer and other tennis legends.

Djokovic achieved unparalleled success this season, clinching three Grand Slam titles. In doing so, the 24-time Major champion became the player with the most Grand Slam titles in the Open Era, surpassing Nadal's tally of 22 and extending his lead over Federer, who retired with 20.

Moreover, the Serb secured his 40th ATP Masters 1000 title, setting himself apart from the Spaniard (36) and Federer (28). He also broke his tie with the Swiss legend by claiming his record seventh ATP Finals title. Additionally, the 36-year-old has a winning head-to-head record against both the 22-time Grand Slam champion (30-29) and Federer (27-23).

Given his unmatched accomplishments, Djokovic has surged ahead in the GOAT debate. As such, a promotional post for tennis journalist Jon Wertheim's upcoming interview with the World No. 1 on 60 Minutes boldly claimed that Djokovic 'is now considered the greatest men's tennis player of all time.'

However, renowned chef Jose Andres objected to the claim, stating that Djokovic hadn't surpassed the likes of Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer, Bjorn Borg or John McEnroe. Nonetheless, he acknowledged the Serb as "one of the greats" and praised his exceptional skills on the court.

"Really? Bigger than @RafaelNadal and @rogerfederer? No?!….Bigger than Borg? Bigger than McEnroe? No way….he is an amazing player…no doubt! One of the greats!…," he posted on X (formerly Twitter).

Rafael Nadal reveals the shots he would like to borrow from Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer

Rafael Nadal recently attended the Infosys EMEA Confluence 2023 in Vienna as a speaker. While at the event, he was questioned about which shot he would like to take from another player.

The Spaniard kicked off the proceedings by choosing Ivo Karlovic for his powerful serve. He then expressed an interest in taking Roger Federer's exceptional forehand, while Novak Djokovic was the pick for his backhand.

The 22-time Grand Slam champion went on to name Carlos Alcaraz for his fitness and former Czech player Radek Stepanek for his volley. However, when discussing mentality, the 37-year-old preferred to stick with his own.

The Spaniard is set to make his long-awaited comeback to the tour at the 2024 Brisbane International. The ATP 250 event is scheduled to take place from December 31 to January 7, in the lead-up to the Australian Open. He will feature in a star-studded lineup alongside Holger Rune, Ben Shelton, Andy Murray and Grigor Dimitrov, among others.

