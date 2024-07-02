"Really bummed" - Andre Agassi's ex-coach sends his sympathies to Andy Murray after Brit withdraws from final Wimbledon campaign with injury

Andy Murray has withdrawn from the singles event at Wimbledon in what was supposed to be his last appearance at the SW19. Andre Agassi's ex-coach Brad Gilbert expressed disappointment and sent his commiseration to the Brit. He hoped to see Murray play the doubles event with his brother Jamie.

On June 22, Murray underwent back surgery and reports emerged that he would withdraw from Wimbledon due to his surgery. However, his team quashed those reports and claimed that no such decision was taken.

On July 2, Murray was scheduled to face Tomas Machac in the first round of Wimbledon on Centre Court. Before the Brit could grace the All England Lawn Tennis Club, his team announced his withdrawal from the singles event citing his injury.

"Unfortunately, despite working incredibly hard on his recovery since his operation just over a week ago, Andy has taken the very difficult decision not to play the singles this year," his management team said in a statement.

Murray received a wildcard in the men's doubles event to join forces with his brother Jamie. The statement mentioned that the 37-year-old will continue with the commitment.

"As you can imagine, he is extremely disappointed but has confirmed that he will be playing in the doubles with Jamie and looks forward to competing at Wimbledon for the last time."

Agassi's ex-coach and Coco Gauff's current coach Brad Gilbert was disappointed to see Andy Murray withdraw from the event.

"Really bummed for Sir Andy having to pull out today, no doubt he did everything he could to try and play this match this afternoon @Wimbledon hearing will give it a go in couple of days for doubles with his bro @jamie_murray," he wrote on X.

Andy Murray will team up with brother Jamie for Wimbledon 2024 men's doubles event

Andy Murray and Jamie Murray practicing at The Championships - Wimbledon 2024. (Source: GETTY)

To keep his hopes of playing at SW19 alive, Andy Murray has continued with his commitment to play in the men's doubles event with his brother Jamie. This will be the first time they pair up at Wimbledon after representing Great Britain multiple times.

Jamie has been successful in the doubles event with two titles in the mixed doubles (2007 and 2017) and a runner-up finish in the men's doubles (2015).

Andy and Jamie will go up against the Australian pair of Rinky Hijikata and John Peers. Interestingly, Jamie's only final in the men's doubles event at Wimbledon was with Peers as his partner. The doubles event at SW19 is scheduled to commence on Wednesday, July 3.

