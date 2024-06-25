Frances Tiafoe's girlfriend, Ayan Broomfield, recently opened up about feeling like a "princess" at the 2024 Vogue World event, just days after overcoming an emotional breakdown. The prestigious fashion extravaganza took place in Paris earlier this month.

The Vogue World took place on Sunday, June 23, at the iconic Place Vendome. This exclusive event showcased a unique collaboration between youth athletic academies from across France, blending various sports with a century of French fashion dating back to the 1920s

The event drew a star-studded crowd, including tennis stars like Venus and Serena Williams, who also walked the runway in stunning gowns by Marine Serre and Ib Kamara, respectively. Former World No.1 Maria Sharapova also made a stylish appearance at Vogue World, dressed in Schiaparelli. Casper Ruud and his girlfriend Maria Galligani were also in attendance.

Frances Tiafoe's girlfriend, Ayan Broomfield was another notable attendee. She took to social media to share a series of pictures of her ensemble, a black sheer bodycon gown paired with a ruffle-feather jacket, both from the French luxury brand Jacquemus.

Broomfield credited her flawless look to hair care company Bumble and bumble, a brand she has a partnership with for her hairstyle, makeup artist Jimmy Stam who used Clinique products for her makeup, and photographer Claire Guillon for capturing her pictures.

"VOGUE WORLD PARIS 2024," Broomfield captioned her Instagram post.

Talking about her outfit, Ayan Broomfield expressed that the fitting for the Jacquemus dress was an "amazing experience," and simply putting it on made her feel like a "princess"

"My fitting for this dress was such an amazing experience. This was by far the most unique piece that I have ever worn. Just putting it on made me feel like a princess . @jacquemus," Frances Tiafoe's girlfriend, Ayan Broomfield wrote.

The Canadian also shared that before attending Vogue World, she was in a "crappy" place and had faced numerous challenges. However, she credited her faith in God and belief in herself for helping her overcome those obstacles

"A few weeks ago I was in a really crappy place. A roller coaster of emotions. Life will throw so many things at you, often all at once. But if I have Learned anything from this past month, it is that God will never give you more than you can handle. Stay the course, be kind, and keep believing in yourself. Believe that you are strong enough, believe that you are good enough, and believe that at the end of the day, you are one of one," she wrote.

Frances Tiafoe's girlfriend Ayan Broomfield: "Tennis fashion has evolved over the years, not as conservative as it has been in the past"

During an interview with Harper’s BAZAAR Australia/New Zealand earlier this year, Frances Tiafoe's girlfriend, Ayan Broomfield, was asked whether anyone can be overdressed for tennis.

In response, Broomfield talked about the evolution of tennis fashion over the years, noting that it has become less conservative than it was in the past. She stated that the younger and newer generation of players are constantly pushing boundaries in terms of their on and off-court style.

"Tennis fashion has evolved over the years. It is certainly not as conservative as it has been in the past. With the new wave of younger tennis players, there is a new energy and vibe on the courts in terms of tennis style. This new generation of players are continuing to push boundaries both on and off the court," Frances Tiafoe's girlfriend, Ayan Broomfield said .

Broomfield revealed that she likes to express her style and merge it with tennis. She also answered the question, stating that there is no such thing as being "overdressed" for tennis.

"I personally want to continue expressing my own personal style and, where I can, incorporate my edgier style. Thankfully, the sport now allows for self expression. So to answer the question — No one can never be overdressed," she added.

