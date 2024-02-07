Up-and-coming tennis player Alina Korneeva recently made an honest admission about her relationship with compatriot Mirra Andreeva.

Sixteen-year-old Russian tennis players Andreeva and Korneeva have created a buzz on the tennis circuit ever since they paired up in girls’ doubles at the 2023 Australian Open and featured in the singles final.

In the summit clash, Korneeva came out on top to lift her maiden junior Grand Slam title. She subsequently reached No. 1 in the ITF junior world ranking and also clinched her second girls’ Major at the 2023 French Open.

Alina Korneeva, who is currently in Mumbai for the ongoing WTA 125K event, spoke about her relationship with Mirra Andreeva, seemingly denying any friendship between the two.

"I think in sports, it is really difficult to have a friend – really difficult. And I can’t say that I want it," she said in an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda.

During their 2023 Australian Open campaign, Andreeva had reportedly called Korneeva her “best friend.” The latter had reciprocated the acknowledgment by assuring that they would be having “a lot of good matches” in the future.

But in her latest interview, Korneeva called tennis a “snake sport,” seemingly referring to its highly competitive nature. The Russian further suggested that she focuses on herself rather than on any on-tour friendships.

"Because, I call our sport ‘snake sport.’ And my brother calls it snake sport, I think it is really true. So I don’t think about this and just focus on myself," she added.

A brief look at how Mirra Andreeva and Alina Korneeva have fared on the pro WTA circuit

Andreeva and Korneeva pictured at the 2023 Australian Open

While Alina Korneeva won her second junior Grand Slam title at the 2023 French Open, Mirra Andreeva made her pro Grand Slam debut at the same event, reaching the third round as a qualifier.

Andreeva has since bettered her results at Slams by making the fourth rounds of the 2023 Wimbledon and the 2024 Australian Open. At the latest event in Melbourne, she earned her maiden top-10 win by defeating three-time Major finalist Ons Jabeur in the second round.

Andreeva also reached the fourth round and the third round of the two WTA 1000s she has played so far, at the 2023 Madrid Open and the China Open, respectively. The teenager is placed at a career-high ranking of world No. 35.

Alina Korneeva, meanwhile, is currently enjoying a career-best ranking of World No. 134. She made her Grand Slam main-draw debut at the recently concluded Australian Open, where reached the second round as a qualifier. The 16-year-old has since contested the 2024 Hua Hin Championships, where she was successful in the qualifiers but fell short of a main draw win.

Korneeva is currently bidding for a quarterfinal spot at the WTA 125K Mumbai Open. Andreeva, meanwhile, will next be in action at the WTA 1000 Qatar Open, to be played between February 11-17.