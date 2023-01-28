"Really happy that it wasn't an easy match, I enjoyed this battle" - Aryna Sabalenka ecstatic after winning Australian Open final from a set down

After winning the 2023 Australian Open final in what was an extremely close contest, Aryna Sabalenka labeled it "the best match" of her career so far.

She started her 2023 season by winning the Adelaide International 1 and continued her fine form in the first Grand Slam tournament of the year. The Belarusian player has won all 11 matches that she has played this year, dropping just one set so far.

After Elena Rybakina took the first set in the title clash on Saturday, January 28, it looked like the 2022 Wimbledon champion would get to her second Major comfortably. However, the fifth seed stepped up and started hitting explosive groundstrokes to win the match 4-6, 6-3, 6-4 in two hours and 28 minutes.

This was Sabalenka's first-ever Grand Slam final and the victory meant her return to a career-high ranking of No. 2. In her press conference afterwards, she was asked whether it was the best match that she had ever played in her career.

Already on cloud nine, Sabalenka nodded and stated that she was "super happy," particularly because she fought hard against a player who was playing at a very high level.

"I think it's really the best match, I would say it was. She played an unbelievable tennis. I fought so hard to win this one. I think tennis was great. I'm really happy that it wasn't an easy match."

"I really enjoyed this battle. I'm just super happy. Super happy, proud. I don't know how to explain. Just the best, this is the best day of my life right now," Sabalenka said.

Having broken Rybakina in the seventh game of the third set, Aryna Sabalenka was in the driver's seat. However, as she served for the championship at 5-4, the 23-year-old Kazakh made her work hard to get to the title, saving three match points. The last game lasted for over nine minutes before Sabalenka eventually won.

Aryna Sabalenka was strong mentally and physically: Elena Rybakina after losing Australian Open final

Aryna Sabalenka (L) and Elena Rybakina

The 2023 Australian Open final was the fourth time that Aryna Sabalenka and Elena Rybakina came face-to-face on the WTA tour. The Belarusian now leads 4-0 in the head-to-head, one of the few women to be unbeaten against Rybakin after multiple meetings.

After the match, the Kazakh player praised the new champion, saying that she raised her level from the second set onwards and that she was both mentally and physically strong on the night.

"I think Aryna raised her level in the second set. She played really well, aggressive, a bit less mistakes. I should have also been more aggressive in some moments."

"I had some chances, for sure, to turn it around. But she played really well today. She was strong mentally and physically," Rybakina said.

