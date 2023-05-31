"Really, really special" - Elina Svitolina exults in traveling with husband Gael Monfils and daughter Skai during French Open

Elina Svitolina has revealed it is “really special” to travel with daughter Skai as she and her husband, Gael Monfils, compete at the 2023 French Open. The new mom revealed the tennis couple has a team to care for their baby daughter and the family enjoys their time together off the court.

Elina Svitolina is playing in her first Major tournament at the French Open since the 2022 Australian Open after returning from maternity leave. The Ukrainian advanced to the third round of the Clay Slam with a 2-6, 6-3, 6-1 victory over Storm Sanders. After childbirth, the 28-year-old returned to the WTA tour in April and initially struggled with form.

However, Svitolina found her momentum right before the ongoing French Open, as she lifted her first title since pregnancy and 17th career title, at the WTA 250 in Strasbourg.

In her post-match press conference, the Ukrainian opened up about traveling to Paris along with daughter Skai and husband Gael Monfils, who is also competing at the French Open. This is the first tournament where the couple are both competing. The new mom admitted it was “really special” to have their daughter accompany them.

“Really special. Actually, yeah, first tournament for us where we are both playing at the same tournament and Skai is here with us in Paris as well. It's really, really special,” she said.

“So far everything is going well, and we really enjoy our time off the court together, and on the court as well we try to be focused and play as good as we can,” the 28-year-old added.

Elina Svitolina also revealed the couple has a team to take care of Skai so they can focus a hundred percent on their tennis.

“Of course, it's really important to have a team for Skai, who takes care of her, so then we can focus on tennis. And especially at such a big event with lots of pressure and lots of things going on, it's important that your mind is calm about your child and then you have 100% head into the tennis," the Ukrainian said.

Elina Svitolina admits she stayed up to watch Gael Monfils’ 1R five-set thriller

2023 French Open - Elina Svitolina into 3R

Elina Svitolina admitted she stayed up until midnight to watch her husband Gael Monfils advance to the second round of the French Open. The Frenchman overcame Sebastian Baez 3-6, 6-3, 7-5, 1-6, 7-5, to advance in his home Grand Slam.

“I watched the whole match. I was up until midnight when the match was done and went to bed straight away,” said Elina Svitolina.

The Ukrainian also went on to state that staying up did not cause the slow start in her own match, but instead, it provided the motivation for her to go on.

“Well, it definitely didn't cause the slow start,” she declared. “It gave me actually motivation to go again today. He was there for me today. Made such a big effort to come and support me, especially in a tough day like today. So really it motivated me to fight and not give up and play every point, try to put 100% effort out there.”

Elina Svitolina will next play Anna Blinkova, who secured a 4-6, 6-3, 7-5 upset of Caroline Garcia in a match that lasted 2 hours and 51 minutes.

