"Really shocking and confusing... What happened there?" - Coco Gauff parting ways with coach ahead of WTA Finals leaves fans shocked

Tennis fans have expressed their disbelief at Coco Gauff's surprise split with coach Pere Riba ahead of her WTA Finals campaign. Riba became part of Gauff's team in June, serving as her head coach for the last five months.

She won the Citi Open and the Cincinnati Open under the Spaniard's reign. Her most recent and notable success came at the US Open, where she defeated Aryna Sabalenka in the final to claim her first Grand Slam title.

Despite achieving immense success in a short time, Riba finds himself ending his five-month partnership with Gauff. The World No. 3 confirmed the same at the WTA Finals. She maintained that the decision to split was not hers.

"Unfortunately, it wasn't my decision. But we had to end the partnership. If it was up to me, I would have loved to have him here. But you know, things happen. Life happens. So no bad terms on our end," Coco Gauff said.

The announcement has come as a shock to fans, who are clueless as to why the sudden split has taken place.

"That’s really shocking and confusing. New full time coach (with BG part time) that you bring on and find instant, massive success with, and he’s gone? What happened there," a fan wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Another fan opined that Riba was the perfect coach for Gauff and that it would be "terrible" for the 19-year-old to head into the off-season without him.

"Oh noo!! Coco Gauff needs stability in her team. Pere Riba is the perfect coach for her. His focus is on her technical side as footwork and Fh. Where BG is more for the tactical side. I dont want Riba to leave. Is he going back to Zheng?? Off season without coach is terrible," the fan's post read.

Here are a few other reactions from fans on X:

"Still think he was a great guy" - Coco Gauff on Pere Riba

Coco Gauff further extended her appreciation for coach Pere Riba, stating that he was a "great guy." She reflected on the amazing things that the coach brought about in her on and off the court.

"Sometimes people think it's bigger than what it is. But some things just didn't work out and that's all. I still think that he was a great guy. And obviously, he did amazing things for me personally and also for my game. So I'm sure he's going to be successful in his next step," Gauff said.

Gauff commenced her campaign at the WTA Finals with a 6-0, 6-1 win against Ons Jabeur on Tuesday, October 31.

It marked the American's first win in the year-end championships, having lost all her group stage matches in her debut last year.

Gauff will next take on Iga Swiatek and Marketa Vondrousova in the remaining group-stage matches on Thursday.

She has won just one of her nine meetings with the Pole, whereas she is 2-0 up against Vondrousova.