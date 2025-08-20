Reason for Jannik Sinner's sickness speculated by fans to be birthday cake he had on camera in wild conspiracy theory

Jannik Sinner's retirement in the Cincinnati Open final due to ill health has left fans speculating whether this happened because he had eaten sweet cakes during his birthday celebration on semifinals day. Sinner was playing Carlos Alcaraz in the final when he conceded the match, trailing 0-5 in the first set, while displaying signs of elbow injury.While the World No. 1's US Open participation hangs in the balance, one of his previous acts planted suspicion in the minds of fans. Sinner celebrated his 24th birthday on August 16th, the day he played Terence Atmane in the semifinals, and received an adorable Pokémon card from the latter. The Italian also had a warm surprise from the ball boys and girls, who arranged a colorful setup and treated him with cupcakes.Later, during his post-match interview with the Tennis Channel, Sinner indulged in a cake topped with fresh strawberries. After his setback in the title round, fans speculated about what had made him sick and forced him to withdraw, with many believing it was due to a sudden change in his diet.One fan shared Sinner's cake-eating clip from the interview, and wrote:&quot;Did Jannik Sinner get sick / ill from the birthday strawberry cake ?&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostSeveral agreed in the comment section, with one fan feeling it was the high sugar bakes in the US that caused the illness.&quot;And the cupcakes from the celebration with the ball kids. These guys eat healthy, and the high sugar bakes in the US can definitely make anyone ill!&quot;Fan comment about Sinner's health; Instagram - @tennis_fanaticssAnother fan felt Jannik Sinner was too nice to disregard staff efforts, saying:&quot;At first he's hesitate to eat it.. But he is a humble guy want to pleasing the staff efforts.. But hope it's not that&quot;Fan comment about Sinner's health; Instagram - @tennis_fanaticsSpeaking on the same line, another Instagram user said:&quot;Fr fr. Heat and food poisoning ma&quot;Fan comment about Sinner's health; Instagram - @tennis_fanaticsAnother fan questioned the hygienic nature of the cake's condition before it was served to Sinner, writing:&quot;I can only imagine where they kept the cake prior he tasted it… in a studio’s fridge. That is under the desk.&quot;Fan concerned about Sinner's health; Instagram - @tennis_fanaticssJannik Sinner penned a heartfelt note after his shock withdrawal from CincinnatiJannik Sinner at the Cincinnati Open - (Source: Getty)Jannik Sinner's form has not looked promising since the Cincinnati Open. During his US Open preparations, his initial mixed doubles partner, Emma Navarro, announced her withdrawal from the Flushing Meadows event. The four-time Grand Slam champion then teamed up with Katerina Siniakova, but this time, it was Sinner who withdrew, citing health issues.Following his Cincinnati heartbreak, Sinner apologized to his fans and congratulated Alcaraz for his incredible win.&quot;Yesterday I didn’t feel great and I’m really sorry to disappoint you. Thank you so much to everyone supporting me on-site and from home, your support means the world ❤️ Congrats to @carlitosalcarazz and his team, you’re having an incredible season and I wish you all the best for what’s ahead. Now it’s time to rest a couple of days before getting back to work 🙏🏻 @cincytennis @atptour,&quot; he captioned on Instagram.Jannik Sinner won the US Open last year, his second Grand Slam title after the 2024 Australian Open.