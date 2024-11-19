"Red sleeveless shirt, showing off those biceps" - Roger Federer revisits setting eyes on Rafael Nadal for the 1st time as Spaniard's last dance nears

Roger Federer penned a heartfelt message for Rafael Nadal as the Spaniard gears up for his tennis swansong at the Davis Cup Finals in Malaga. Nadal will feature in the tournament's quarterfinals where Spain will face Netherlands.

Federer and Nadal have defined tennis greatness in the 21st century, amassing a staggering 42 Grand Slam titles between them. Their rivalry and friendship have become one of the sport’s most celebrated stories.

In 2022, Federer bid an emotional farewell to tennis at the Laver Cup, with Nadal being the Swiss' partner in his final match, which was a doubles clash against Jack Sock and Frances Tiafoe,

Now, as the Spaniard approaches his career's end, Federer took to X to reminisce about their first-ever encounter, a match that marked the beginning of a legendary rivalry.

"And you know what, Rafa, you made me enjoy the game even more," Federer wrote before remembering the ups and downs of 2004.

The Swiss icon earned the World No. 1 rank for the first time after winning the Australian Open in 2004. However, months later, he met Nadal in Miami, with the Spaniard winning 6-3, 6-3.

"OK, maybe not at first. After the 2004 Australian Open, I achieved the #1 ranking for the first time. I thought I was on top of the world. And I was—until two months later, when you walked on the court in Miami in your red sleeveless shirt, showing off those biceps, and you beat me convincingly. All that buzz I’d been hearing about you—about this amazing young player from Mallorca, a generational talent, probably going to win a major someday—it wasn’t just hype," Federer continued.

The Spaniard has always held the upper hand in his head-to-head rivalry with Federer. However, from 2015 to 2019, the Swiss turned the tables, winning all six of their matches during that period. Despite this impressive run, the Spaniard ended up leading their head-to-head at 24-16.

That said, Federer won the last meeting between the two in the semifinals of Wimbledon 2019.

Roger Federer acknowledges Rafael Nadal's "incredible run", says Spaniard made the tennis world proud

Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal at the 2022 Laver Cup (Image Source: Getty)

In his lengthy note for Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer expressed pride in starting their legendary tennis journey together. The Swiss acknowledged Nadal's iconic career and wrote:

"We were both at the start of our journey and it’s one we ended up taking together. Twenty years later, Rafa, I have to say: What an incredible run you’ve had. Including 14 French Opens—historic! You made Spain proud... you made the whole tennis world proud."

Nadal recently addressed speculation about Federer's attendance at his last dance. The Spaniard revealed that he has not had any such conversations with the Swiss. However, Novak Djokovic has already expressed his interest in attending Nadal's final matches in Malaga.

Spain, represented by Carlos Alcaraz, Marcel Granollers, Roberto Bautista Agut, and Pedro Martinez, along with Nadal, will take on the Netherlands on Tuesday, November 19, in the quarterfinals of the Davis Cup Finals. If the Spanish win, they will take on either Germany or Canada in the semifinals.

