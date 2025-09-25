"Reeks of ChatGPT"; "The AI slop" - Rafael Nadal fans question authenticity of Serena Williams' ex-coach's tribute to Spaniard's legacy

Rafael Nadal fans questioned the authenticity of Serena Williams' former coach, Patrick Mouratoglou's, tribute to the Spaniard's legacy. Many fans believe the tribute was written via AI (Artificial Intelligence) due to its wording and format.In a recent post shared on Facebook, the French coach showed immense respect to the 22-time Grand Slam champion Nadal. Mouratoglou reflected that &quot;it’s impossible to think we’ll have another Nadal.&quot; He wrote that the Spaniard's legacy goes beyond trophies and is built on values.He praised Nadal’s forehand as &quot;probably the best ever,&quot; with its heavy lefty topspin, explosiveness, and devastating winners. For him, more than titles or records, that mindset and forehand define the 39-year-old's true legacy.Patrick Mouratoglou on Rafael Nadal byu/kritisanonworld intennisThis Facebook post was shared on Reddit, and many fans commented questioning its authenticity. &quot;Lol this reeks of chatgpt,&quot; one fan wrote.&quot;Oh god the AI slop,&quot; another fan wrote.&quot;Not the chatGPT 😭&quot; a third fan wrote.Here are a few more fan reactions to Mouratoglou's post about Nadal.&quot;Well whoever or whatever wrote this is absolutely right, but looks like we got AI Mouratgaolou to rival AI Nadal.......&quot; one fan wrote.One fan compared the French coach to Stefanos Tsitsipas, citing the Greek ATP star's philosophical online posts. They wrote:&quot;Man this guy is Tsistpas Snr with his philosophy.&quot;&quot;It's not that difficult to write about Nadal, why then,&quot; yet another fan wrote.Serena Williams' ex-coach reacts to Rafael Nadal's candid admission on losing: &quot;To learn nothing is a bit sad and I don't think it's true&quot;Serena Williams training with Patrick Mouratoglou at the French Open 2021 - Source: GettyRafael Nadal’s career achievements speak volumes. Over the course of two decades, he amassed 22 Grand Slam titles (including a record 14 French Open wins), as well as 36 Masters 1000 titles, Olympic gold, and multiple Davis Cup victories.However, one of his recent quotes was dissected by Serena Williams' ex-coach, Patrick Mouratoglou, who believed what the Spaniard said was false. Nadal said:&quot;I learned much more from victories than from defeats. I always said that. I was always self-critical enough with myself so that my victories help me read all the things I need to improve.&quot;Mouratoglou, long-time coach of Serena Williams, took to Instagram to disagree. In a video, he explained:&quot;It’s not surprising to me that he took the losses extremely badly, it was quite obvious. And I think you should. You shouldn’t accept to lose. That’s one of the marks of the champions to refuse to lose. To learn nothing is a bit sad and I don’t think it’s true.”Despite the debate, Nadal’s achievements remain staggering. He reached 30 Grand Slam finals in total, cementing his place among the sport’s greats. His remarkable journey came to a close in 2024, when he retired after Spain’s Davis Cup campaign.