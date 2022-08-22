Reilly Opelka withdraws from 2022 US Open, Jack Sock enters main draw

American tennis player Reilly Opelka has withdrawn from the 2022 US Open, enabling compatriot Jack Sock an entry into the main draw of the season-ending Grand Slam.

Reilly Opelka did not explain any reason for his absence from the US Open, but given his recent schedule and injuries, the withdrawl did not come as a surprise.

The American has not played in the last two Masters 1000 tournaments in Canada and Cincinnati, losing his finalist points from the 2021 Canadian Open.

Jack Sock, who was on the fringes of gaining direct entry into the US Open, was expected to get a place in the main draw after Novak Djokovic's likely withdrawal. However, given his compatriot's withdrawal, the American is now into the main draw of the New York Major.

US Open update:

OUT: Opelka

IN: Sock

Next: Wolf (would free up a WC)

Another American and wildcard, JJ Wolf, is also gunning to get direct entry to the main draw should there be another likely withdrawal. That would mean 23-year-old Aleksandar Kovacevic could get a wildcard for the fourth and last Grand Slam of the season.

Novak Djokovic will not be allowed to play at the US Open under current US border rules due to his unvaccinated status. Meanwhile, Alexander Zverev, who is nursing an ankle injury, has withdrawn from the Grand Slam event as well.

Zverev has been out of action since undergoing surgery after suffering an ankle injury at the French Open earlier this year.

Reilly Opelka criticizes ATP in series of tweets

2021 US Open - Day 4

Reilly Opelka recently criticized the Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) for not looking after the interests of its players following the sale of the Western and Southern Open.

The American tennis player took to social media to criticize the ATP and said the association has a corrupt system that systematically suppresses talent compensation in order to maximize profits.

Reilly Opelka didn't mince his words when he attacked ATP for not giving players the money they deserved.

Reilly Opelka @ReillyOpelka So let me get this straight, Madrid and Cincy sell for $400M/$300M.. in the same year atp board decide to give Masters 1000’s a ton more days while rescinding player commitment protections, leading to way harsher penalties for any missed 1000 events. So let me get this straight, Madrid and Cincy sell for $400M/$300M.. in the same year atp board decide to give Masters 1000’s a ton more days while rescinding player commitment protections, leading to way harsher penalties for any missed 1000 events.

The ATP imposes harsh penalties on players who decide to skip the Masters 1000 tournaments when they are not troubled by any injury.

The 24-year-old went on record saying that the French Open, his least preferred Slam, is the best Grand Slam at the moment. He opined that Roland Garros is the best Slam as it is the only non-political tournament.

He has also gone on record criticizing the US Open for not allowing Novak Djokovic to play at the event due to his vaccination status.

