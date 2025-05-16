Jannik Sinner played the best match of his comeback from his three-month doping suspension at the 2025 Italian Open on Thursday (May 15), dismantling sixth-seeded Casper Ruud for the loss of just one game to reach the semifinals of the 1000-level event. Several tennis fans were subsequently left shocked by the Italian's recent streak of dominance.

Before the fortnight at Foro Italico, home hope Sinner last played a competitive match during his Australian Open title defense in January. However, the World No. 1 has shown no signs of rust despite being out of action for more than three months. He hasn't dropped a single set en route to the last four in Rome, where he will face 11th-seeded Tommy Paul for a place in his first title match at the 1000-level event.

Jannik Sinner established himself as a firm favorite for the Italian Open title earlier on Friday, routing the reigning Madrid Open champion Casper Ruud 6-0, 6-1 in just over an hour in their quarterfinal clash. A few fans on X (formerly Twitter) expressed their dismay at the Norwegian's blowout loss for a variety of reasons, with one claiming that they were relieved that Novak Djokovic withdrew from Rome before the tournament began.

"The more I watch this train wreck, the more I am relieved that Nole isn't playing here," one fan wrote on X.

"Congrats to @janniksin completely outclasses Ruud with a masterclass. A sell out crowd with many fans paying several hundreds for tickets only for Ruud to completely freeze was sad for them, a very muted atmosphere," another fan wrote in their critique of Ruud.

One fan, meanwhile, batted for Sinner as they claimed that the 23-year-old was currently much superior to the rest of the field on the ATP Tour.

"That’s why they all want him gone and wish for his downfall. Jannik sinner is just in a league of his own," they wrote.

Christopher Clarey, veteran journalist and author of "The Master: The Brilliant Career of Roger Federer", also gave his opinion on the top seed's performance in the last eight in Rome.

"That wasn't a bagel. That was a barbecue of an excellent claycourt player," Clarey insisted.

Some other fans, however, inferred through their reactions that Jannik Sinner's dominance didn't bode well for the current state of men's tennis.

"Im am so deeply uninterested in the trajectory at the top of men's tennis," one fan wrote.

"I knew for a long time that this was gonna happen, and I still hate how apathetic I feel," another rued.

"There's no a leveled playing field in tennis anymore," one fan complained.

Jannik Sinner vying for maiden title victory at Italian Open

Jannik Sinner his a backhand at Italian Open 2025 | Image Source: Getty

Jannik Sinner will be hopeful of picking up not only his first triumph in Rome this week but also his maiden claycourt Masters-level title victory. The Italian will face 11th-seeded Tommy Paul in the semifinals of the tournament on Saturday (May 16).

Provided Sinner wins the above match, he will face the winner of the other last-four clash at Foro Italico featuring Carlos Alcaraz and Lorenzo Musetti. While the top seed trails Alcaraz by a slight margin of 4-6 in their head-to-head meetings on the ATP Tour, he leads his countryman Musetti 2-0 in their rivalry.

