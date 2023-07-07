"Remember he had Novak Djokovic last year sets to love" - Boris Becker thinks Jannik Sinner is poised for a remarkable journey at Wimbledon 2023

Tennis legend Boris Becker recently weighed in on Jannik Sinner's chances at the 2023 Wimbledon Championships. Last year's quarterfinalist Sinner overcame a slow start to defeat unseeded Frenchman Quentin Halys 3-6, 6-2, 6-3, 6-4 on Friday (July 7) and advance to the fourth round of Wimbledon.

Sinner became only the third Italian man after Nicola Pietrangeli and Matteo Berrettini to reach the last 16 at Wimbledon on multiple occasions, but he was tested by Halys, who gave him a tough fight and led 2-0 in the second set.

Following that, Boris Becker held a Q&A session on his Instagram account, during which one user stated that Jannik Sinner has the same mental strength as the German.

Becker responded that he admires the Italian and hopes he can improve his game and mentality, adding that he gave Novak Djokovic a run for his money at SW19 last year and could do so again this year.

"I really like Jannik and hopefully he gets his game/mentality together! Remember he had Nole last year sets to love before the warrior stormed back and won!" Becker wrote.

Boris Becker via Instagram stories

"I feel like that I have room to improve, for sure" - Jannik Sinner

Jannik Sinner pictured at the 2023 Wimbledon Championships.

In a press conference at Wimbledon, Jannik Sinner was asked if grass is one of his favorite surfaces given his success there. He responded that, while it is difficult to say, he is beginning to get better on the surface and that he still has a lot of room to improve.

"No, it's tough to say that it's my favorite surface, because we don't play as much as we do in the other surfaces. But for sure I try to go a little bit more used to it, no? And also the shot selection is a little bit better now, because, you know, I know now slowly when to use my slice and when to hit and everything," Sinner said.

"But still, I feel like that I have room to improve, for sure. You know, all about trying to find my game every match I play. Every match is different. Yeah, let's see what's coming in the next round," he added.

Jannik Sinner will take on Daniel Galan in the fourth round in an attempt to take a step closer to winning his first Grand Slam title. The two met once in the 2021 Davis Cup Finals, with the Italian coming out on top.

How did Novak Djokovic meet Jelena Ristic? All about the most admired couples in tennis

Poll : 0 votes