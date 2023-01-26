"Remove his credential" - Journalist criticizes Novak Djokovic's father over 'outrageous' pro-Russia support at Australian Open 2023

An incident involving Novak Djokovic's father has caused an eruption of massive controversy at the 2023 Australian Open, leading to calls for the removal of the credentials that allow him to enter the Australian Open grounds.

After Djokovic's quarter-final win over Andrey Rublev on Wednesday, the Serbian tennis legend's father, Srdjan, was seen posing for pictures with fans carrying Russian and pro-Vladimir Putin flags, and he reportedly also uttered a pro-Russian chant. The said fans, who were also wearing t-shirts with the 'Z' symbol (a widely used symbol of support for Russia's invasion of Ukraine), were strongly demonstrating pro-Russian sentiments, thus going against the rules set forth by the tournament organizers.

In light of the controversy and Djokovic Sr's involvement with fans supporting Russia and its war in Ukraine, leading tennis journalist Carole Bouchard feels the Serbian legend's father should face consequences bigger than a mere warning over the "outrageous" incident.

"Sorry but they shouldn’t warn Srdjan Djokovic after that. They should remove his credential. This is outrageous," Bouchard wrote on Twitter.

In light of the incident, the Australian Open organizers stated that they have "briefed and reminded" all players and their teams about the guidelines related to flags and symbols, asking them to avoid situations that could disrupt the peace at Melbourne Park.

"Players and their teams have been briefed and reminded of the event policy regarding flags and symbols and to avoid any situation that has the potential to disrupt. We continue to work closely with event security and law enforcement agencies," read a statement from Tennis Australia.

Marta Kostyuk shocked over incident involving Novak Djokovic's father

The nine-time champion in action at the 2023 Australian Open.

Ukrainian tennis star Marta Kostyuk expressed her sheer disbelief over the pro-Russian demonstration that saw the involvement of Novak Djokovic's father, Srdjan. Despite the end of her Australian Open singles campaign in the third round, Kostyuk is still in Australia as she has reached the semifinals of the women's doubles event.

The presence of fans carrying Russian flags and wearing t-shirts with the 'Z' symbol during the Serbian tennis superstar's match on Wednesday drew a reaction from Vasyl Myroshnychenko, who is the Ukrainian ambassador to Australia. Myroshnychenko called the situation a "disgrace."

"It’s a full package. Among the Serbian flags there is a Russian flag, Putin, Z-symbol, so called Donetsk People Republic flag. It’s such a disgrace," he said on the same.

There is still no word from the 21-time Grand Slam champion himself or any of his team members regarding the situation involving his father. The 35-year-old is set to compete in his 10th Australian Open semi-final on Friday night against American star Tommy Paul.

