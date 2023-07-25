"Rich guy trying to seem relatable with problems that never happen to him" - Tennis fans react to Stefanos Tsitsipas' latest philosophical musing

2023 Australian Open finalist Stefanos Tsitsipas' recent philosophical post on social media has irked tennis fans.

Tsitsipas is known for his philosophical and introspective nature. He has often spoken about his interest in philosophy and how it influences his life and approach to tennis.

The Greek's philosophical outlook has also been evident in his social media posts and interviews, where he shares reflections on various topics beyond tennis, such as life, personal growth, and mindfulness.

On Tuesday (July 25), Stefanos Tsitsipas posted on social media about how life evolves.

"Remember when we used to be excited about getting a new car? Now we're excited when the gas light doesn't turn on immediately after filling up," he wrote.

Tennis fans on social media reacted to Tsitsipas' post. One user mockingly stated that the Greek is attempting to appear relatable by describing problems that he would never experience.

"Rich guy trying to seem relatable with problems that never actually happen to him. Nice try," the user wrote.

Another user cringed about Stefanos Tsitsipas' post as he apparently drives a Tesla and an Aston Martin and doesn't have to worry about gas lights. The user even tagged Tsitsipas' girlfriend, Paula Badosa.

"This is so weird and cringe Stef, come on. You’ve made 26 million and drive a Tesla and an Aston Martin, you don’t need to be concerned about the gas light. @paulabadosa maybe you can help him avoid this," the user tweeted.

Here are a few more reactions from fans:

"It feels natural; there's no shame" - Stefanos Tsitsipas hits back at criticism of his relationship with Paula Badosa

Since having recently confirmed that they are in a relationship, Stefanos Tsitsipas and Paula Badosa have constantly expressed their affection for each other on social media.

Among other things, they have shared loving messages, updated their Spotify profiles with selfies as a couple, and created a joint Instagram account named 'Tsitsidosa'.

The Greek recently held a Q&A session on his second Instagram account, where he was asked why he and the Spaniard are "extremely public" with their relationship.

The 24-year-old responded that, while he hasn't been particularly vocal about such matters in the past, he believes it is natural and has no shame, comparing it to sharing moments with his family.

"The truth is that, I haven't really been too vocal about stuff like this or exposing myself I guess too much, but when you know, you don't really care. You know, it feels right, it feels natural. There's no shame. So it's just like family. It's just as if you are sharing moments with your family. It's absolutely the same," Tsitsipas said.

Stefanos Tsitsipas via Instagram stories.