Paula Badosa has opened up about her love for Stefanos Tsitsipas and expressed heartfelt emotions for the Greek star in a heartfelt note.

Tsitsipas and Badosa have been making news with their romance for some time now. The duo first started dating after Tsitsipas sent a congratulatory message to the Spaniard following her second-round victory over Ons Jabeur in Rome.

Luckily, that ignited the spark between the two. A few later, rumors about their relationship started when Badosa was witnessed speculating about Tsitsipas' match at the recently concluded Roland Garros. After the Greek wrapped up his clay court run, the pair made a getaway to Dubai and, shortly after, started dating and have been head over heels with each other.

Badosa and Tsitsipas took their relationship to the next step after they launched a joint Instagram handle, Tsitsidosa, with a bio that read “best friends & soulmates” and poured their official account with adorable moments together.

The couple regularly uploads content on their account and recently posted a captivating photo where they're mesmerized as they lock their eyes on each other.

With fans showing keen interest in their romance and hoping to get intimate details about the duo, Badosa opened up about her love for the former World No. 3.

Paula Badosa recently confessed her admiration for Stefanos Tsitsipas and passionately talked about her feelings for the former. She highlighted how the Greek champion helps her grow personally and professionally and wishes nothing but the most amazing tennis results for him.

"I try to learn from him. In the end, he is one of the best people in the world and I admire him, he inspires me, so sharing moments with him helps me grow professionally and personally. He contributes very good things to me. I think playing alongside him is going to add a lot."

"I want him to win everything, to fulfill his dreams and if I can be by his side to be able to live it, then help him and be there," says Badosa.

Stefanos Tsitsipas and Paula Badosa to enter mixed doubles draw in Wimbledon

Stefanos Tsitsipas and Paula Badosa in a practice session at Wimbledon

Stefanos Tsitsipas and Paula Badosa have teamed up for a mixed doubles tournament at 2023 Wimbledon after making their relationship public.

The high-profile couple entered the mixed doubles draw for the first time and was handed a difficult one. The pair will battle Jessica Pegula and Austin Krajicek at the grass-court Major's opening round.

If Stefanos Tsitsipas and Paula Badosa manage to navigate through the first round, they will face Andrea Vavassori and Liudmila Samsonova or Rafael Matos and Luisa Stefani in the next round.

