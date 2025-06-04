"Ridiculous" - Serena Williams' ex-coach Rennae Stubbs furious over Carlos Alcaraz & Tommy Paul's French Open scheduling amid controversy

Serena Williams' former coach, Rennae Stubbs, lamented Tommy Paul playing in the night session on Day 10 of the 2025 French Open on Tuesday (June 3). According to the Australian, the American was carrying a leg injury and should not have been placed on Court Philippe-Chatrier by the FFT amidst their scheduling controversy, which has seen male players being preferred over their female counterparts as far as playing in the prime-time slot is concerned.

Paul endured a tough campaign at the French Open last week, coming through two tough five-setters en route to the quarterfinals. The 12th seed was visibly exhausted as he succumbed to the defending champion 0-6, 1-6, 4-6 in the last-eight stage in Paris. His bout with the Spaniard marked the tenth day in succession at this year's claycourt Major that the night-session match on Philippe-Chatrier was occupied by ATP players.

Serena Williams' former coach, Rennae Stubbs, expressed her views on Tommy Paul's quarterfinal against Carlos Alcaraz on her X (formerly Twitter) account on Tuesday (June 3). The 54-year-old claimed that it was "ridiculous" for the above match to have been placed in the night session, as the 28-year-old wasn't fit to begin with.

Trending

"Now unless Tommy asked to have more time. This match WAS RIDICULOUS to put at night knowing the potential leg injury to Tommy Paul. He will be lucky to finish this match," Rennae Stubbs wrote on X.

Expand Tweet

In a separate post, Stubbs sarcastically insisted that Paul's straight-set drubbing at the hands of Alcaraz made for great viewing.

"Another great night match!" she wrote in a separate post.

Expand Tweet

Tommy Paul, meanwhile, will leave Paris with his head held high despite how his campaign at the claycourt Major ended.

Tommy Paul has now reached the second week of all four Major tournaments

Tommy Paul has been one of the most dependable American players at the Grand Slams lately. The American has enjoyed a good run in the last year, reaching the quarterfinals of the 2024 Wimbledon, the 2025 Australian Open, and the 2025 French Open. More interestingly, he has now made it to the second week of all four Majors.

Paul's best results have come at the Australian Open, where he reached the semifinals in 2023 and the quarterfinals this year. For what it's worth, he has yet to go past the fourth round of his home tournament at the US Open.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rudra Biswas Rudra is a seasoned tennis journalist at Sportskeeda who has followed the sport for over a decade. Whether it's breaking news or tactically analyzing a match, he thrives in reporting it. When he isn't working, he's probably spending time with friends or watching art films. He has also played tennis for over eight years and his favourite tennis player of all time is Rafael Nadal. Know More

Is Serena Williams a Jehovah's Witness? Why American legend doesn't celebrate birthdays or Christmas