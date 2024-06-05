Stefanos Tsitsipas was bundled out of the French Open by a clinical and ruthless Carlos Alcaraz in the quarterfinals on Tuesday, June 4. However, there was a brief moment of controversy in the Greek's 3-6, 6-7(3), 4-6 loss on Court Philippe Chatrier. It involved Tsitsipas complaining chair umpire Aurelie Tourte that the Spaniard's grunts were interfering with his play.

After the second-set tiebreak went Alcaraz's way, Tsitsipas approached Tourte and complained about hearing the Spaniard's grunts right before hitting his shots.

"I never complain about this but it’s frustrating. When I’m about to hit the shot… and moments before I hit the shot, I still hear the grunt. It’s not during the shot, it’s right before," Tsitsipas told Tourte.

However, Tourte did not feel the need to take any action. Some tennis fans on X (formerly Twitter) though, opined that Tsitsipas was right to call out Alcaraz's grunting. According to these fans, it's something that the Spaniard gets away with time and time again.

"Tsitsipas is right to challenge Carlos's offensive, intentional distracting sound effects," one fan wrote.

"Also, Alcaraz grunts sound exactly like an out call. It's ridiculous at this point. We all know he's doing it on purpose.He shouldn't be portrayed as a good guy when he's screaming, over-celebrating and grunting like that on purpose. He is so overrated," commented another fan.

"I dislike Tsitsipas, but he is right.Too many cheaters - men and women - use this to make their opponents losing their focus!" another fan chimed in.

Another set of fans brought Aryna Sabalenka into the equation. The Belarusian is notorious on the WTA Tour for her grunts, which can go as loud as 90dB.

"Lucky he doesn’t have to play Sabalenka, hers is just as bad!" wrote one fan.

"Imagine what Sabalenka's opponents feel every game," another fan commented.

"He is right. Both Alcaraz and Sabalenka's grunts are a hindrance. Sabalenka's grunts have become longer and longer. I cannot believe that this is allowed," another fan weighed in.

"Carlos Alcaraz is too good" - Stefanos Tsitsipas

Stefanos Tsitsipas (L) and Carlos Alcaraz (R) after their 2024 French Open quarterfinal

Despite the mid-match complaint about Carlos Alcaraz's grunting, Stefanos Tsitsipas later calmed down and heaped praise on the Spaniard during a post-match press conference. According to the Greek, the 21-year-old's level served as a reminder to him of how much he has to work on his own game.

"The kid (Alcaraz) is just too good. He’s really playing amazing…When I play against him, I get reminded of how much there is to get better at," Tsitsipas said.

Carlos Alcaraz is slated to face Jannik Sinner next in the semifinals. The Spaniard and the Italian are all square (4-4) in their ATP Tour head-to-head. Their last encounter came in the semifinals of the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, with Carlos Alcaraz winning 1-6, 6-3, 6-2.

Elsewhere in the men's singles draw of the French Open, Novak Djokovic withdrew from his quarterfinal due to a knee injury, thus giving Casper Ruud a walkover to the semifinals. Here, the Norwegian will face either fourth seed Alexander Zverev or 11th seed Alex de Minaur.