Rio Open 2022: Men's draw, schedule, players, prize money and more

The 2022 edition of the Rio Open will be held from February 14-20. It is the only ATP 500 event scheduled for this week.

Here's all the information you need to know about this tournament:

What is the Rio Open?

The tournament is played on outdoor clay courts in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. It started in 2014 and has been held each year since then except 2021.

Rafael Nadal won the inaugural edition of the Rio Open after defeating Alexandr Dolgopolov in the final. Other winners of the tournament include David Ferrer, Dominic Thiem and Diego Schwartzman.

Venue

The Rio Open is held at the Jockey Club Brasileiro in Rio de Janeiro.

Players

Matteo Berrettini is the top seed at this tournament.

World No. 6 Matteo Berrettini is the top seed in the upcoming edition. The Italian started 2022 at the ATP Cup, where he lost two of his three singles matches as his nation crashed out in the first round. However, he put in a tough fight against World No. 2 Daniil Medvedev.

The 25-year-old then reached the semifinals of the Australian Open, where he bowed out to eventual champion Rafael Nadal in four sets.

Rio Open @RioOpenOficial As chaves de simples e duplas do Rio Open 2022!



Palpites para os campeões? 🤔 As chaves de simples e duplas do Rio Open 2022!Palpites para os campeões? 🤔 https://t.co/2BQSZ0Rxqz

Casper Ruud, seeded second at the Rio Open, will also have high hopes entering the competition after winning the Argentina Open.

Diego Schwartzman is seeded third and is capable of challenging for the title. Schwartzman had a disappointing Australian Open, which was followed by a semifinal exit at the Cordoba Open where he was the top seed. The World No. 14 managed to rebound in Buenos Aires, finishing as the runner-up. He will be looking to carry the momentum to Rio.

Other players competing at this tournament include Pablo Carreno Busta, Cristian Garin, Carlos Alcaraz and Fernando Verdasco.

Schedule

The top four seeds - Matteo Berrettini, Casper Ruud, Diego Schwartzman and Pablo Carreno Busta - have all received a bye to the second round.

Rio Open @RioOpenOficial



A emoção está finalmente de volta! O Rio Open 2022 começa hoje com os jogos do qualifying, a partir das 16h



Para quem vai a sua torcida neste ano? Comenta aí É hoje! 🥳A emoção está finalmente de volta! O Rio Open 2022 começa hoje com os jogos do qualifying, a partir das 16hPara quem vai a sua torcida neste ano? Comenta aí É hoje! 🥳🙌A emoção está finalmente de volta! O Rio Open 2022 começa hoje com os jogos do qualifying, a partir das 16h💪Para quem vai a sua torcida neste ano? Comenta aí👀 https://t.co/V9kQjHWAkJ

Prize Money

The men's singles champion will receive $317,400 while the total prize money for the tournament is $1,660,290.

Where to watch

Viewers from the US can catch the action live on Tennis TV while fans in the UK will be able to see it live on Amazon Prime Video.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee