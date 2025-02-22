Rio Open 2025 Semifinals: Men's singles predictions ft. Sebastian Baez vs Camilo Ugo Carabelli, Francisco Comesana vs Alexandre Muller 

The 2025 Rio Open, has reached the semifinals stage, and the Jockey Club Brasileiro is set to host two enthralling matchups. Just one of the four remaining singles players is among the seeds.

Ad

Francisco Comesana who bagged the biggest win of his career in the quarterfinals by defeating the current World No. 2, Alexander Zverev in a three-set battle has had an impressive run. Camilo Ugo Carabelli, a qualifier who has managed to reach the last four and proposing a serious challenge for the title. He is up against a seasoned clay court campaigner Sebastian Baez, who is the fifth seed at the event.

On that note, let us take a look at the predictions for the two final-four matches at the Rio Open.

Ad

Trending

#1 Sebastian Baez vs Camilo Ugo Carabelli

Camili Ugo Carabelli at the 2025 Australian Open - Source: Getty

Fifth seed and the defending champion Sebastian Baez takes on fellow Argentine and Camilo Ugo Carabelli in the semifinals of the Rio Open. This will be the second meeting betwen the two on the ATP Tour, with the former winning 6-4, 6-4 at the Argentina Open in Buenos Aires just days back.

Ad

Baez got a step closer to his title defense after beating Tseng Chun-hsin 6-4, 6-1 in the quarterfinals. Previously, he beat compatriots Mariano Navone and Roman Burruchaga. Carabelli booked his place in the semifinals of the ATP 500 event with a 7-6(5), 6-4 win over Portugal's Jaime Faria.

Baez has won four out of seven matches so far in 2025 while Carabelli has triumphed in three out of five main-draw fixtures. Given the former's experience and superior quality, he should be able to come out on top and reach another final in Rio

Ad

Predicted Winner: Sebastian Baez.

#2 Francisco Comesana vs Alexandre Muller

Francisco Comesana at the Rio Open 2025 - Source: Getty

Francisco Comesana will face Alexandre Muller in the semifinals of the Rio Open. This will be the very first meeting between the two.

Ad

Comesana booked his place in the last four of the ATP 500 event after stunning Alexander Zverev 4-6, 6-3, 6-4. The Argentine has also beaten sixth seed Nicolas Jarry and Gustavo Heide during the tournament. Muller reached the semifinals after beating fourth seed 7-5, 6-1. He previously triumphed over eighth seed Tomas Martin Etcheverry and Joao Fonseca in Rio.

Muller has had an impressive start to the 2025 season, winning eight out of ten matches so far while Comesana has triumphed in three out of six main-draw fixtures. The Frenchman's current form makes him the favorite but if the Argentine is able to replicate his performance against Zverev, there is a fair chance of him coming out on top and reaching the final.

Predicted Winner: Francisco Comesana.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback