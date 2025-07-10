"Rips female tennis players for their looks" - Nick Kyrgios lashes out at journalist for controversial comment on Djokovic-led PTPA member Bill Ackman

Australian tennis player Nick Kyrgios criticized Sports Illustrated journalist Jon Wertheim after the latter called out Bill Ackman, a financial backer and supporter of the Professional Tennis Players Association (PTPA), which was co-founded by Novak Djokovic. Ackman, who is a billionaire hedge fund manager, recently made headlines after his appearance at the 2025 Hall of Fame Open. Wertheim called Ackman's appearance at the tournament in Newport 'a wildly inappropriate' incident.
Nick Kyrgios made his breakthrough in tennis when he managed to beat Rafa Nadal in the fourth round of Wimbledon 2014, establishing himself as one of the most exciting prospects in tennis. His latest appearance came at the Miami Open in March this year.
Kyrgios was reportedly approached by Bill Ackman to compete alongside him this year, but the opportunity faded away after the former World No. 13 suffered from injuries. Ackman even revealed online that Kyrgios offered him tennis lessons, and now, the latter has come forward to rescue the former from criticism.
In a post written on X, Jon Wertheim called out Bill Ackman for participating in the 2025 Hall of Fame Open. He wrote:
"Note, too, that this guy - who took a legit player's draw spot - is helping bankroll the PTPA, which just filed a federal suit that, in part, seeks more "earning opportunities" for players.... This would've been fine for a pro-am. For a sanctioned event with points and prize$? It was, at best, wildly inappropriate and lacking in integrity."
Kyrgios responded to the post, writing:
"Note that this guy Jon, rips female tennis players for their looks and still has a job."
Kyrgios referenced the time when Wertheim made a comment on Barbora Krejcikova's forehead during the 2024 WTA Finals.
Nick Kyrgios offered tennis lessons to Bill Ackman before Hall of Fame Open appearance
Nick Kyrgios had previously offered tennis lessons to Bill Ackman before he made his appearance at the 2025 Hall of Fame Open. In a post shared on X in March this year, Ackman revealed that after he reposted a video of Kyrgios and Djokovic earning a doubles point, the Australian reached out to him with the offer of a tennis lesson. He wrote:
"A fun story: I reposted an incredible @NickKyrgios @DjokerNole doubles point, and Nick replied with an offer of a tennis lesson. I DM’d him taking him up on the offer and sent him some practice and doubles match videos. He then proposed that we are going to play a futures together (and win). I signed on."
Nick Kyrgios last competed at the Miami Open held earlier this year, a match which he lost in the second round due to wrist and shoulder injuries.