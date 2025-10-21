  • home icon
  "Unreasonable" - Holger Rune's wounded mother accuses ATP of suffocating players with financial penalty and forcing 'unacceptable' schedule on them

By Pritha Ghosh
Modified Oct 21, 2025 15:55 GMT
Holger Rune mother Aneke
Aneke Rune (L) and Holger Rune | Image Source: Getty

Holger Rune’s mother, Aneke, is known for being unapologetically outspoken, never holding back her views. She once again made her voice heard, condemning the ATP for “unacceptably punishing” players just days after her son suffered a serious injury at the Stockholm Open.

Rune was on track for a remarkable run in Stockholm, having defeated the likes of Marton Fucsovics and Tomas Martin Etcheverry to reach the semifinals. There, he held a 6-4, 2-2 lead against Ugo Humbert but was forced to retire due to a brutal Achilles tendon injury, leaving the court in tears.

While discussing her son’s injury and its possible causes, Aneke spoke to Danish tabloid B.T., placing the blame on the ATP. She highlighted how grueling the calendar is for top players and how missing even a single Masters tournament without a valid reason can lead to serious consequences.

She pointed out two major consequences: being excluded from the next Masters tournament if a player misses the previous one, and losing eligibility for the 50/50 profit-sharing under the OneVision plan, adding:

"These are old-fashioned punishment methods, and they have no place in 2025. There are unreasonable penalties for a cancellation, you should instead focus on increasing the quality of the game by having fresh and rested players on the field. If you want to make financial reductions, do it as a percentage in relation to the amount they have played and reported cancellations. Instead of robbing them of everything."
"Now Holger is the latest victim in the line of injured players. With an injury that most often comes due to fatigue. It is unacceptable that you do not take the players' well-being into account to a greater extent - but just put more and more pressure on them," Holger Rune's mother continued.

Top 30 ATP players must play all nine Masters 1000 events (except Monte Carlo, which is optional), the four Grand Slams, and at least four ATP 500 tournaments, plus the ATP Finals if they qualify. Players aged 31 or older, with over 12 years on tour, or more than 600 matches, can get exemptions.

Skipping a mandatory event without a valid reason can lead to zero points, fines, and loss of the year-end 50% profit-sharing bonus

Holger Rune sends emotional message about his tennis future after injury-forced Stockholm Open retirement

Holger Rune | Image Source: Getty
Holger Rune | Image Source: Getty

Holger Rune was overcome with emotion after having to retire from a nearly won semifinal against Ugo Humbert at the Stockholm Open, leaving the court in tears. He later posted on Instagram, revealing that he had suffered a “full break” of the Achilles tendon in the proximal part of his left leg and that a complete recovery would take a long time.

Rune wrote:

"It’s gonna be a while before I can step on court again. It’s tough. I had so much joy on court in Stockholm and it’s unbearable to think that I will not feel this energy for some time now."
"My Achilles is full broken on the proximal part meaning I need operation already next week and from here rehabilitation❤️ thank you for all your support now and always. Without you nothing would be the same. See you as soon as possible," he added.
The Dane has now successfully undergone surgery, as his mother Aneke shared with a photo of Rune on a hospital bed giving a thumbs up, accompanied by the caption:

"Seje Holger."
Holger Rune's mother Aneke via Instagram Stories
Holger Rune's mother Aneke via Instagram Stories
About the author
Pritha Ghosh

Twitter icon

Pritha is one of the driving forces behind Sportskeeda's tennis coverage, serving as an assistant content manager and editor. What began as a casual escape from her tiring biotechnology degree course in early 2022 has blossomed into a passion she loves, cherishes, and breathes every day.

Pritha’s love for the sport was spawned by her dad who showed her clips of "GOAT" Steffi Graf’s matches. Despite a thwarted dream of playing professionally due to injury, she finds solace in reporting the sport, while also mentoring other writers to ensure every article is error-free and top-notch. She double-checks credible sources, such as the tournament/player handles and big tennis media outlets, and gives proper credit where required.

Pritha's journey at Sportskeeda is marked by more than 2000 articles and close to 16 million views, with the "dream-come-true" moment of having her article shared by Chris Evert serving as a highlight of her career. A lifelong Wimbledon fan, Pritha also adores Rafael Nadal, Elena Rybakina, and Naomi Osaka.

When she's not seeking unique angles to elevate tennis coverage at Sportskeeda, she loves to channel her inner astrophysics "nerd" by exploring new sci-fi series and movies. A big Lionel Messi, Lewis Hamilton, and Randy Orton fan, she is always ready to engage in sports conversations anytime, anywhere, albeit not without a cup of coffee.

