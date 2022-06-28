"Roger, along with Rafa, is someone who has influenced me to be the tennis player I am today, more than anyone" - Novak Djokovic after Wimbledon 1R win

Novak Djokovic has hailed his 'Big 3' compatriots Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal for becoming the player he is today following his opening-round win at Wimbledon on Monday.

The top seed was not at his best on Centre Court but had enough in his arsenal to overcome Soonwoo Kwon 6-3, 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 and advance to the second round. In the process, he brought up his 22nd win on the trot at SW19.

Djokovic hasn't lost at Wimbledon since a defeat to Tomas Berdych in the 2017 quarterfinals. Since then, he has beaten Federer (2019 final) and Nadal (2018 semifinals) en route to doubling his title haul at the prestigious grasscourt tournament.

With his win over Kwon, Djokovic became the first player - male or female - to notch up a staggering 80 match wins in all four Majors.

In his press conference following his first-round win, Djokovic had no qualms admitting that Federer and Nadal have played a huge role in his evolution as one of the game's greatest players.

"Roger, along with Rafa, is someone who has influenced me to be the tennis player I am today," said Djokovic. "More than anyone."

Djokovic reminisced about his epic battles against Federer at Wimbledon, especially the final in 2019, where he saved two championship points to win his fifth title. The Serb also beat Federer in the 2014 and 2015 finals.

"The best matches at Wimbledon I've played against him," said the Serb. "The best, without a doubt, the 2019 final, and the 2014 and 2015 finals."

The 35-year-old also hailed Nadal, claiming that the Spaniard on clay and Federer on grass are the sport's biggest challenges. Djokovic said that he approaches matches against the legendary duo as 'just any match'.

"The same thing happens to me with Nadal," said Djokovic. "When I jump onto the court to face him, I feel like it's not just any match. Roger on grass or Rafa on clay. Facing them on those surfaces is the biggest challenge in this sport."

"Wimbledon was my dream tournament as a kid" - Novak Djokovic

Novak Djokovic has won 80 matches at Wimbledon.

Novak Djokovic was ecstatic to notch up yet another win at Wimbledon. The Serb revealed after his first-round win that he realised a childhood dream when he triumphed for the first time at SW19 more than a decade ago (2011). He had beaten Nadal in four sets in the final, a day before he became World No. 1 for the first time.

Fast forward 11 years, the World No. 3 has won five more titles and is now six wins away from title number seven at Wimbledon.

"I am delighted to be able to have these results," said Djokovic. "Wimbledon was my dream tournament as a kid. I will never forget what happened in 2011, when I fulfilled my childhood dream. It will always have a special place in my heart. Every time I jump on the track, I have that feeling. ... butterflies in my stomach, because of the importance it has in my career and in my life."

Wimbledon @Wimbledon



#Wimbledon | #CentreCourt100 The quest for title number seven is off to a successful start for @DjokerNole The quest for title number seven is off to a successful start for @DjokerNole#Wimbledon | #CentreCourt100 https://t.co/CC92zySTbX

Novak Djokovic will take on Australia's Thanasi Kokkinakis on Wednesday for a place in the third round.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far